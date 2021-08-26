A new partnership between the Montreal Alouettes and Groupe Park Avenue

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday a two-year partnership with Groupe Park Avenue, a leader in the automotive industry founded over 60 years ago. Thanks to this collaboration, Groupe Park Avenue will become, among other things, the presenter of the Alouettes' 2022 season tickets renewal campaign. More details will be unveiled this fall.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Groupe Park Avenue into our family," said Mario Cecchini, President of the Montreal Alouettes. "This company is a pillar in the Quebec economy and a leader in the automotive industry."

''It is an honour to work with the Montreal Alouettes organization as an official partner for the next two seasons. This association is a first for Groupe Park Avenue within professional sports. The Als are a Quebec flagship that shares the same values as our business and it is extremely important for us to support local pillars that invest in the community", said Normand Hébert, President and CEO at Groupe Park Avenue. "Firstly, established on Park Avenue in Montreal near Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium back in 1959, it was a natural fit for us to partner up with the team and reconnect with our roots.''

About the Montreal Alouettes

Founded in 1946, the Montreal Alouettes possess a rich history. The organization has had its name inscribed seven times on the Grey Cup (1949, 1970, 1974, 1977, 2002, 2009, 2010), a trophy awarded yearly to the champion of the Canadian Football League. They play their home games at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, on beautiful Mount Royal.

About Groupe Park Avenue

Since 1959, Groupe Park Avenue has taken an innovative approach to providing an exceptional customer experience in the automotive sales and service sector. The services offered by its member dealerships are what set Groupe Park Avenue apart from the competition. Driven by the desire to offer their customers a unique car buying and leasing experience, every dealership expert is committed to providing the best possible advice, customer service, and support. Groupe Park Avenue consists of 21 car dealerships, 15 brands, and more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit groupeparkavenue.com.

SOURCE Groupe Park Avenue

For further information: Antoine Kack, TACT, 581 984-0159, [email protected]

Related Links

https://groupeparkavenue.com/en

