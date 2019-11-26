A new operational hub that will support Québec's digital transformation - OneSpan invests in Montréal to build cybersecurity technologies

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - OneSpan, a leading global IT and cybersecurity technology company based in Chicago, announces the launch of a new operational hub in Montréal to help the company protect financial institutions from fraud. OneSpan's new office is its largest office and R&D centre worldwide, helping position Montréal as a leader in cybersecurity. The company, which helps protect more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, plans to create 100 jobs in Montréal over the next two years.

"Data breaches, identity theft, and financial fraud have become all too common features of our modern digital life. OneSpan is dedicated to protecting people from financial fraud and stopping billions of dollars in losses for consumers, banks, and businesses. Our new Montréal R&D centre and the city's world class technical talent will play a prominent role in ensuring OneSpan remains at the forefront in preventing fraud in the global financial services industry," said Scott Clements, President and CEO of OneSpan.

The announcement was made in the presence of Eric Girard, Québec's Minister of Finance, as well as representatives from Montréal International and Investissement Québec. "It is essential to develop high-level expertise in personal data and information protection in Québec. Cybersecurity and data protection remain a priority of our government," said Eric Girard.

Cybersecurity stands as a new promising sector in Greater Montréal thanks to the region's innovative business environment, huge pool of skilled workers (17,000 experts in the field) and high-calibre university graduates. "During the past year, Montréal International has been working with the cybersecurity ecosystem to bring closer together the key players of the sector. Today's announcement encourages us to continue our efforts in making Greater Montréal's a destination of choice for all businesses looking for the perfect location to set up," said Stéphane Paquet, Vice-President Foreign Investments and International Organizations at Montréal International.

"We welcome OneSpan's decision to expand its operations in Montréal. In keeping with our mission to support international subsidiaries so that they continue to grow in Québec, Invest Québec maintains an ongoing dialogue with the aim of maximizing its investments and keeping jobs and expertise here. We are proud to have partnered with OneSpan to facilitate its expansion in Québec and thereby consolidate our cybersecurity industry," said Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International.

OneSpan's headquarters is located in Chicago, with significant operations in Montréal, Brussels and Bordeaux, along with additional offices for local support.

About OneSpan (www.onespan.com)

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan's unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Created in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montréal. MI's mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, strategic workers and international students by offering them support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/Quebec)

Investissement Québec's mission is to promote the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in all regions. The Corporation provides companies with a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investment, to support them at all stages of their development. In addition, it is responsible for the administration of tax measures and the prospecting of foreign investments.

SOURCE Montréal International

For further information: Media Contacts, Sarah Hanel, Global Director of Corporate Communications, OneSpan, +1-312-871-1729, sarah.hanel@onespan.com; Ariane Lafrenière, Advisor, Communications, Montréal International, 514-987-9327, ariane.lafreniere@mtlintl.com; Isabelle Fontaine, Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Investissement Québec, isabelle.fontaine@invest-Québec.com

Related Links

www.montrealinternational.com

