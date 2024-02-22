MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce the official opening of its new P4 multi-level parking facility. It will eventually offer more than 2,800 parking spaces on four levels, a guidance system to find available spaces, and a shuttle service with a heated waiting area. With Spring Break just around the corner, this new state-of-the-art infrastructure will provide thousands of travellers on their way to sunny destinations with a new parking option to add to the many services already available at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

"According to our forecasts, passenger traffic growth at YUL is expected to maintain its momentum over the next few years, positioning the airport as one of the strongest growing in Canada," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "To meet demand, our teams must continue their efforts to prepare for the future of our international airport. With 2024 just beginning, we have been able to deliver a high quality project that will not only enhance YUL's passenger parking offering but also maintain it in a context where numerous projects are planned for the airport site. In fact, this is the very first project to be implemented as part of our overall plan to redevelop our infrastructure for welcoming passengers, which will be fully unveiled later this spring."

In addition to increasing the number of spaces available, effective May 1st, the first level of P4 will also serve as an alternative drop-off zone on the west side of the airport to relieve congestion at the main drop-off zone in front of the terminal during the summer season. Passengers will be able to transfer more quickly to this remote drop-off zone, which will be served by a frequent shuttle service.

Eco-responsible parking

ADM's decision to put sustainability at the heart of its priorities means that it is committed to adopting various strategies to reduce the environmental impact of its infrastructure projects. P4 is a perfect example of this desire to build differently, with the implementation of various measures including photovoltaic panels on the roof to produce green electricity that will be fed into the grid. To reduce heat islands, 27% of the building's roof area has also been planted with vegetation. Overall, the new parking facility is expected to use around 17% less energy than a standard parking lot. Greenery will also be planted throughout P4, further enhancing the ecological management of storm water. ADM is seeking Envision certification for the new parking facility. Finally, the project will have achieved a construction waste recycling rate of 89% throughout the construction period.

P4 parking facility in numbers

1 new, fully covered parking facility

4 levels

2,800 parking spaces, including 25 reserved for people with reduced mobility

100,000 m 2 total surface area, with a footprint of 25,000 m 2

total surface area, with a footprint of 3 elevators

10 stairwells

31 charging stations for electric vehicles

ADM is also continuing to maintain a diverse offering at YUL by working with area transit agencies to determine the best ways to improve public transportation to and from the airport site. ADM and its partners continue to work on schedule at the REM station construction site.

