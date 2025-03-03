The Government of Canada is publishing a new accessible and educational resource as part of its commitment to combatting Islamophobia: The Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, is proud to announce the Government of Canada's first-ever publication on Islamophobia - the Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a More Inclusive Canada. Developed with extensive input from experts on Islamophobia, members of Canadian Muslim communities, civil society organizations, and government partners, this new guide serves as a comprehensive resource for combatting Islamophobia across Canada.

This guide intends to raise awareness on Islamophobia, explain its various manifestations and provides practical strategies for Canadians to counter Islamophobia in their lives. The Guide supports the objectives of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028 and the Action Plan on Combating Hate, to strengthen social cohesion and build a more inclusive society.

The Guide provides a contemporary perspective on Islamophobia, exploring its adverse impacts on individuals and communities, and how these impacts can be compounded for people with intersecting identities. It spotlights the diversity of Canadian Muslims, addresses common misconceptions and challenges harmful myths.

Empowering Canadians to Recognize and Dismantle Islamophobia

The Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a More Inclusive Canada aims to familiarize, empower and equip the public including educators, employers, law enforcement, students, decision-makers, community leaders in their journey towards addressing Islamophobia. The Guide provides practical recommendations to enable Canadians to counter anti-Muslim discrimination by:

Raising Awareness and Understanding : Educating people about Islamophobia, challenging stereotypes, and promoting religious literacy.

: Educating people about Islamophobia, challenging stereotypes, and promoting religious literacy. Supporting Communities : Sharing resources, being allies, and reporting Islamophobic incidents.

: Sharing resources, being allies, and reporting Islamophobic incidents. Underscoring Institutional Change : Implementing training programs, creating clear and safe reporting systems, and auditing workplace cultures for inclusivity.

: Implementing training programs, creating clear and safe reporting systems, and auditing workplace cultures for inclusivity. Providing Resources: Ensuring that those affected by Islamophobia have access to support networks and inclusive leadership.

For more information and to access the Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a More Inclusive Canada, please visit: The Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada - Canada.ca

Quotes

"I am proud to introduce a new reference tool to combat Islamophobia in Canada. Establishing a shared framework for action is essential, and this educational guide will help us drive meaningful change at the national level. This is an important step in our collective efforts to ensure that Canadian Muslims can live with dignity and respect, free from harassment and discrimination. Together, let's build a Canada where everyone belongs."

– Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia

"This guide is an important contribution to understanding the specific experiences of Muslims in Canada, amidst a broader rise of hate and intolerance in Canada. Identifying and combatting racism, hate, and discrimination is key to protecting fundamental human rights and building a Canada where everyone is valued and respected and has access to equal opportunities, free from discrimination."

– Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Interim Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission

"This Guide is a vital resource to help all Canadians better understand Islamophobia and its harmful impacts in the workplace and society. Islamophobia continues to be a significant barrier to equity and inclusion. This resource will help ensure that Muslim workers are treated fairly, with dignity and respect, fostering a more inclusive and equitable workplace for everyone, and contributing to greater community inclusion and safety for all."

– Bea Bruske, Canadian Labour Congress President

"Islamophobia is on the rise in Canada. Our members have experienced discrimination in schools and workplaces or support clients who have faced disproportionate harm from anti-Muslim hate and discrimination in all areas of life. This Guide comes at a pivotal moment—it's more important than ever for Canadians to understand this widespread form of racism and take action to address it."

– Husein Panju, Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association

Quick Facts

The Guide supports Canada's broader efforts to build an inclusive society, contributing to the objectives of the Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028 and the Action Plan on Combating Hate. Budget 2024 increased funding to bolster the capacity of the Office of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia ($7.3M over 6 years and $1.1M ongoing) to meet its mandate commitments.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first ever Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia was appointed in January 2023, to provide guidance and support to the Government of Canada on policies and programs impacting Canadian Muslim communities, raise public awareness on Islamophobia and work with diverse stakeholders to develop community-informed solutions to challenges facing Canada's Muslim communities.

Budget 2024 provides funding of $273.6 million over six years, starting in 2024-2025, and $29.3 million thereafter, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, to support community outreach and law enforcement reform, combat radicalization, and increase assistance to victims of discrimination and violence.

The Canadian Guide to Understanding & Combatting Islamophobia: For a More Inclusive Canada

Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia

