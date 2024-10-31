A New Guide to Combat Antisemitism in Canada

The Government of Canada is publishing a new accessible and educational resource as part of its commitment to combating antisemitism: The Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Deborah Lyons, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, is proud to announce the Government of Canada's release of the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Developed with extensive input from experts on antisemitism, scholars, and legal professionals, among over a hundred others, this new handbook serves as a comprehensive resource for combatting antisemitism across Canada.

This publication fulfills a 2022 commitment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the government to develop a guide on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, which the Government of Canada adopted in 2019 as part of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy. The Canadian Handbook aims to familiarize the public with this definition, assisting educators, legislators, policymakers, and Canadian society at large. By offering insight into the IHRA's definition and contextualizing it with real-world examples from Canada, the handbook clarifies the diverse and often complex expressions of antisemitism in contemporary society.

Empowering Canadians to Recognize and Address Antisemitism

Recognizing that combating antisemitism requires both awareness and action, the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism provides practical recommendations for implementing the IHRA definition effectively across several critical sectors.

Education : Strategies to educate students and faculty about antisemitism and promote inclusive environments.

: Strategies to educate students and faculty about antisemitism and promote inclusive environments. Law Enforcement : Guidelines on identifying and addressing antisemitic hate crimes and incidents.

: Guidelines on identifying and addressing antisemitic hate crimes and incidents. Government : Recommendations to ensure policies actively counter antisemitism and support Jewish communities.

: Recommendations to ensure policies actively counter antisemitism and support Jewish communities. Workplace : Tools for creating workplaces free of antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

: Tools for creating workplaces free of antisemitic discrimination and harassment. Civil Society: Practical guidance for organizations and individuals to recognize and combat antisemitism in their communities.

For more information and to access the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/canada-holocaust/handbook-definition-antisemitism.html

Quotes

"This handbook represents a significant step in Canada's ongoing commitment to fostering a fairer, more inclusive society. By providing Canadians with this essential resource, we empower everyone – from educators and lawmakers to everyday citizens – to take part in the effort to eliminate antisemitism."

– Deborah Lyons, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

"Delighted that the IHRA Handbook has been published by the federal government. It will be a valuable resource in the understanding and implementation of the IHRA Definition throughout Canada, and thereby the combatting of antisemitism."

– Irwin Cotler, former Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism and International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights

Quick Facts

This publication meets the 2022 commitment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the government develop a guide on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to reinforcing, advancing and promoting Holocaust education, remembrance and research. Canada joined the IHRA in 2009 and adopted its non-binding working definition of antisemitism in 2019, as part of Canada's first Anti-Racism Strategy 2019-2022.

Deborah Lyons was appointed as the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism in October 2023. In this role, Ms. Lyons leads Canada's efforts to combat antisemitism and preserve Holocaust remembrance both domestically and globally. She serves as head of Canada's delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and collaborates with domestic and international partners to strengthen and promote Holocaust education, remembrance, and research worldwide. She also continues to implement Canada's commitments made at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.

Unveiled in June, Canada's new Anti-Racism Strategy incorporates the work of the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. The strategy is a $110.4 million investment aimed at driving action in employment, justice and law enforcement, housing, healthcare and immigration systems.

Budget 2024 commits $7.3 million to help Special Envoy Deborah Lyons contribute to building a more inclusive society and ensure that current and future Jewish populations feel safe in Canada and abroad. These funds are in addition to the $5.6 million over five years, starting in 2022-2023, already provided in Budget 2022.

In all, Budget 2024 provides funding of $273.6 million over six years, starting in 2024-2025, and $29.3 million thereafter, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, to support community outreach and law enforcement reform, combat radicalization, and increase assistance to victims of discrimination and violence.

The Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Canada and the Holocaust

