A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to Nova Scotia's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"The Commission has proposed a number of changes to not only the boundaries but also the names of several ridings. We look forward to receiving feedback from the public on our approach." said the Honourable Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, Chair of the three-member Commission. Louise Carbert and David Johnson are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Nova Scotia's increase in population from 921,727 in 2011 to 969,383, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on April 30, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 11 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota for each district is 88,126 people, which is the number you get when you divide the total population of the province (969,383) by the number of electoral districts (11).

Public hearings

The Nova Scotia commission is holding 9 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location Place of hearing Date of hearing Time of hearing Sydney Cambridge Suites 380 Esplanade Street Monday, May 30, 2022 6:30 p.m. Antigonish Town Hall 274 Main Street Tuesday, May 31, 2022 6:30 p.m. Truro Best Western Truro Glengarry 150 Willow Street Wednesday, June 1, 2022 6:30 p.m. Kentville Town Hall 354 Main Street Monday, June 6, 2022 6:30 p.m. Yarmouth Rodd Grand Hotel 417 Main Street Tuesday, June 7, 2022 6:30 p.m. Bridgewater Best Western Plus Bridgewater 527 Highway 10, Exit 12 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 6:30 p.m. Cole Harbour Cole Harbour Place 51 Forest Hills Parkway Monday, June 13, 2022 6:30 p.m. Lower Sackville Acadia Hall 650 Sackville Drive Tuesday, June 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. Virtual hearing The link will be provided to participants and observers Monday, June 27, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than May 23, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address

Ms. Carol Moulaison

Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia

PO Box 70071, RPO Cobequid

Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2N0

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4107

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

