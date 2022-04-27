A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Nova Scotia
Apr 27, 2022, 17:29 ET
HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to Nova Scotia's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.
"The Commission has proposed a number of changes to not only the boundaries but also the names of several ridings. We look forward to receiving feedback from the public on our approach." said the Honourable Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, Chair of the three-member Commission. Louise Carbert and David Johnson are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects Nova Scotia's increase in population from 921,727 in 2011 to 969,383, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on April 30, 2022.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 11 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota for each district is 88,126 people, which is the number you get when you divide the total population of the province (969,383) by the number of electoral districts (11).
The Nova Scotia commission is holding 9 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
|
Location
|
Place of hearing
|
Date of hearing
|
Time of hearing
|
Sydney
|
Cambridge Suites
380 Esplanade Street
|
Monday, May 30, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Antigonish
|
Town Hall
274 Main Street
|
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Truro
|
Best Western Truro Glengarry
150 Willow Street
|
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Kentville
|
Town Hall
354 Main Street
|
Monday, June 6, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Yarmouth
|
Rodd Grand Hotel
417 Main Street
|
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Bridgewater
|
Best Western Plus Bridgewater
527 Highway 10, Exit 12
|
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Cole Harbour
|
Cole Harbour Place
51 Forest Hills Parkway
|
Monday, June 13, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Lower Sackville
|
Acadia Hall
650 Sackville Drive
|
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Virtual hearing
|
The link will be provided to
participants and observers
|
Monday, June 27, 2022
|
6:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than May 23, 2022. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing [email protected]
- filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form
- using the Interactive Mapping Tool
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodation you may need
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
Mailing address
Ms. Carol Moulaison
Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia
PO Box 70071, RPO Cobequid
Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2N0
Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4107
TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935
SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia
For further information: Media enquiries, [email protected]
Share this article