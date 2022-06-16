A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for New Brunswick
Jun 16, 2022, 15:58 ET
EDMUNDSTON, NB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. The map introduces changes to the boundaries of New Brunswick's federal electoral districts and was developed through an independent and non-partisan process. The proposal is the first step in the development of a final report.
"The Commission has endeavoured to achieve effective federal representation for all New Brunswickers. In its proposal, every electoral district has been altered—some more substantially than others. As a result, the names of five of the proposed ridings have been changed to better describe their geographic locations. We look forward to hearing from interested parties, either in person during our public hearings or in writing. The Commission recognizes that matters such as community of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size are open to differing interpretations. We welcome submission on these matters," said the Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair of the three-member commission. Dr. Condé Grondin, a retired professor of political science, and the Honourable Thomas Riordon, a retired justice of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick, are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects New Brunswick's increase in population from 751,171 in 2011 to 775,610, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on July 2, 2022.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 10 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of New Brunswick, the quota for each electoral district is 77,561 (775,610 residents divided by 10 electoral districts).
Public Hearings
The New Brunswick commission is holding 11 public hearings, in person and virtually, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
Schedule of Public Hearings
|
Public hearings
|
Location
|
Place of hearing
|
Date of hearing
|
Time of hearing
|
Woodstock
|
Best Western Plus
|
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Saint-Quentin
|
Palais Centre-Ville
Multifunctional Room
198 Canada Street
|
Thursday, September 8, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Saint-Léolin
|
Municipal Hall
115 Des Prés Street
|
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Newcastle
|
Kinsmen Centre
100 Newcastle Boulevard
|
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Shediac
|
Multipurpose Centre
58 Festival Street
|
Thursday, September 15, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Moncton
|
Hyatt Place Moncton
Room 1–2
1000 Main Street
|
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Sussex
|
All Seasons Inn
1015 Main Street
|
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Rothesay
|
Bill McGuire Centre
95 James Renforth Drive
|
Thursday, September 22, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Saint Andrews
|
W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex
24 Reed Avenue
|
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Fredericton
|
Fredericton Inn
Bi-Centennial Room
1315 Regent Street
|
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Virtual hearing
|
The link will be provided to participants.
|
Thursday, September 29, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 23, 2022. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing it to [email protected]
- filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form
- using the Interactive Mapping Tool
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodation you may need
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email or mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.
Information
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
Mailing address:
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick
P.O. Box 161
Edmundston, NB E3V 3K8
SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick
For further information: Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4109, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]
