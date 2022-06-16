A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for New Brunswick

EDMUNDSTON, NB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. The map introduces changes to the boundaries of New Brunswick's federal electoral districts and was developed through an independent and non-partisan process. The proposal is the first step in the development of a final report.

"The Commission has endeavoured to achieve effective federal representation for all New Brunswickers. In its proposal, every electoral district has been altered—some more substantially than others. As a result, the names of five of the proposed ridings have been changed to better describe their geographic locations. We look forward to hearing from interested parties, either in person during our public hearings or in writing. The Commission recognizes that matters such as community of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size are open to differing interpretations. We welcome submission on these matters," said the Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair of the three-member commission. Dr. Condé Grondin, a retired professor of political science, and the Honourable Thomas Riordon, a retired justice of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick, are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects New Brunswick's increase in population from 751,171 in 2011 to 775,610, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on July 2, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 10 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of New Brunswick, the quota for each electoral district is 77,561 (775,610 residents divided by 10 electoral districts).

Public Hearings

The New Brunswick commission is holding 11 public hearings, in person and virtually, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Schedule of Public Hearings

Public hearings Location Place of hearing Date of hearing Time of hearing Woodstock Best Western Plus

123 Gallop Court Wednesday, September 7, 2022 2:00 p.m. Saint-Quentin Palais Centre-Ville Multifunctional Room 198 Canada Street Thursday, September 8, 2022 2:00 p.m. Saint-Léolin Municipal Hall 115 Des Prés Street Tuesday, September 13, 2022 2:00 p.m. Newcastle Kinsmen Centre 100 Newcastle Boulevard Wednesday, September 14, 2022 2:00 p.m. Shediac Multipurpose Centre 58 Festival Street Thursday, September 15, 2022 2:00 p.m. Moncton Hyatt Place Moncton Room 1–2 1000 Main Street Tuesday, September 20, 2022 2:00 p.m. Sussex All Seasons Inn 1015 Main Street Wednesday, September 21, 2022 2:00 p.m. Rothesay Bill McGuire Centre 95 James Renforth Drive Thursday, September 22, 2022 2:00 p.m. Saint Andrews W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex 24 Reed Avenue Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:00 p.m. Fredericton Fredericton Inn Bi-Centennial Room 1315 Regent Street Wednesday, September 28, 2022 2:00 p.m. Virtual hearing The link will be provided to participants. Thursday, September 29, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 23, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email or mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

P.O. Box 161

Edmundston, NB E3V 3K8

