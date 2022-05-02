A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to British Columbia's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. There are currently two electoral boundary redistribution processes underway in British Columbia. This commission is responsible for federal electoral districts only.

"Our task is to create an additional riding and to adjust the boundaries of existing ridings to maintain effective federal representation for all British Columbians. We are proposing quite a few boundary changes. The changes are mainly in response to the significant but uneven growth of our population. That growth pattern creates a domino effect if we are to be fair and have relative equality between voters in different electoral districts. Our proposal necessarily gives attention to what is possible and practical given our varied and rugged geography and our distinct communities. We look forward to receiving public input on it," said the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, Chair of the three-member commission. R. Kenneth Carty and Stewart Ladyman are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects British Columbia's increase in population from 4,400,057 in 2011 to 5,000,879, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, as well as historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 7, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 43 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of British Columbia, the quota for each electoral district is 116,300 (5,000,879 residents divided by 43 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The British Columbia commission is holding 27 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location Place of hearing Date of hearing Time of hearing Courtenay Crown Isle Resort 399 Clubhouse Drive Monday, June 6, 2022 7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Coast Bastion Hotel 11 Bastion Street Tuesday, June 7, 2022 7:00 p.m. Victoria The Victoria Conference Centre 720 Douglas Street Wednesday, June 8, 2022 7:00 p.m. Delta (Tsawwassen) Coast Tsawwassen Inn 1665 56 Street Thursday, June 9, 2022 7:00 p.m. Penticton Penticton Trade and Convention Centre 273 Power Street Monday, June 13, 2022 7:00 p.m. Kelowna Best Western Plus 2402 Highway 97 North Tuesday, June 14, 2022 7:00 p.m. Vernon Okanagan Regional Library 2800 30th Avenue Wednesday, June 15, 2022 1:00 p.m. Salmon Arm Prestige Harbourfront Resort 251 Harbourfront Drive Wednesday, June 15, 2022 7:00 p.m. Kamloops Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre 1250 Rogers Way Thursday, June 16, 2022 7:00 p.m. Cranbrook Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre 803 Cranbrook Street North Monday, June 20, 2022 7:00 p.m. Prince George Coast Prince George Hotel 770 Brunswick Street Wednesday, June 22, 2022 7:00 p.m. West Vancouver West Vancouver Memorial Library 1950 Marine Drive Thursday, June 23, 2022 5:30 p.m. North Vancouver Pinnacle Hotel 138 Victory Ship Way Monday, June 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. Burnaby Holiday Inn Express Metrotown 4405 Central Boulevard Tuesday, June 28, 2022 7:00 p.m. Richmond Richmond Olympic Oval 6111 River Road Monday, September 12, 2022 7:00 p.m. Surrey Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel 15269 104 Avenue Tuesday, September 13, 2022 2:00 p.m. Surrey Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel 15269 104 Avenue Tuesday, September 13, 2022 7:00 p.m. New Westminster Inn at the Quay 900 Quayside Drive Wednesday, September 14, 2022 7:00 p.m. Vancouver Segal Centre at Harbour Centre 515 West Hastings Street Thursday, September 15, 2022 2:00 p.m. Vancouver Segal Centre at Harbour Centre 515 West Hastings Street Thursday, September 15, 2022 7:00 p.m. Hope Hope and District Recreation Centre Conference Room 1005 6th Avenue Monday, September 19, 2022 1:00 p.m. Chilliwack Coast Hotel 45920 First Avenue Monday, September 19, 2022 7:00 p.m. Abbotsford Sandman Hotel 32720 Simon Avenue Tuesday, September 20, 2022 7:00 p.m. Pitt Meadows Meadow Gardens Golf Club 9675 Meadow Gardens Way Wednesday, September 21, 2022 7:00 p.m. Langley Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre 20393 Fraser Highway Thursday, September 22, 2022 7:00 p.m. Coquitlam Coquitlam Public Library 1169 Pinetree Way Tuesday, September 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. Virtual hearing The link will be provided to participants and observers Wednesday, September 28, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than one week before the hearing at which you wish to make the representation. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodations you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: Mailing address: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9, Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]