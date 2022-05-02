A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for British Columbia

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

May 02, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to British Columbia's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. There are currently two electoral boundary redistribution processes underway in British Columbia. This commission is responsible for federal electoral districts only.

"Our task is to create an additional riding and to adjust the boundaries of existing ridings to maintain effective federal representation for all British Columbians. We are proposing quite a few boundary changes. The changes are mainly in response to the significant but uneven growth of our population. That growth pattern creates a domino effect if we are to be fair and have relative equality between voters in different electoral districts. Our proposal necessarily gives attention to what is possible and practical given our varied and rugged geography and our distinct communities. We look forward to receiving public input on it," said the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, Chair of the three-member commission. R. Kenneth Carty and Stewart Ladyman are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects British Columbia's increase in population from 4,400,057 in 2011 to 5,000,879, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, as well as historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 7, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 43 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of British Columbia, the quota for each electoral district is 116,300 (5,000,879 residents divided by 43 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The British Columbia commission is holding 27 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location

Place of hearing

Date of hearing

Time of hearing

Courtenay

Crown Isle Resort

399 Clubhouse Drive

Monday, June 6, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Nanaimo

Coast Bastion Hotel

11 Bastion Street

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Victoria

The Victoria Conference Centre

720 Douglas Street

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Delta (Tsawwassen)

Coast Tsawwassen Inn

1665 56 Street

Thursday, June 9, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Penticton

Penticton Trade and Convention

Centre

273 Power Street

Monday, June 13, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Kelowna

Best Western Plus

2402 Highway 97 North

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Vernon

Okanagan Regional Library

2800 30th Avenue

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

1:00 p.m.

Salmon Arm

Prestige Harbourfront Resort

251 Harbourfront Drive

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Kamloops

Coast Kamloops Hotel &

Conference Centre

1250 Rogers Way

Thursday, June 16, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Cranbrook

Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre

803 Cranbrook Street North

Monday, June 20, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Prince George

Coast Prince George Hotel

770 Brunswick Street

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

7:00 p.m.

West Vancouver

West Vancouver Memorial Library

1950 Marine Drive

Thursday, June 23, 2022

5:30 p.m.

North Vancouver

Pinnacle Hotel

138 Victory Ship Way

Monday, June 27, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Burnaby

Holiday Inn Express Metrotown

4405 Central Boulevard

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Richmond

Richmond Olympic Oval

6111 River Road

Monday, September 12, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Surrey

Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

15269 104 Avenue

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

2:00 p.m.

Surrey

Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

15269 104 Avenue

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

7:00 p.m.

New Westminster

Inn at the Quay

900 Quayside Drive

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Vancouver

Segal Centre at Harbour Centre

515 West Hastings Street

Thursday, September 15, 2022

2:00 p.m.

Vancouver

Segal Centre at Harbour Centre

515 West Hastings Street

Thursday, September 15, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Hope

Hope and District Recreation

Centre Conference Room

1005 6th Avenue

Monday, September 19, 2022

1:00 p.m.

Chilliwack

Coast Hotel

45920 First Avenue

Monday, September 19, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Abbotsford

Sandman Hotel

32720 Simon Avenue

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Pitt Meadows

Meadow Gardens Golf Club

9675 Meadow Gardens Way

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Langley

Coast Langley City Hotel &

Convention Centre

20393 Fraser Highway

Thursday, September 22, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Coquitlam

Coquitlam Public Library

1169 Pinetree Way

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Virtual hearing

The link will be provided to participants and observers

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than one week before the hearing at which you wish to make the representation. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

  • your name, address and contact information
  • the organization you represent (if any)
  • the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
  • a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
  • your official language of preference
  • any accommodations you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca 

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: Mailing address: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9, Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]

