A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for British Columbia
May 02, 2022, 14:58 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to British Columbia's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. There are currently two electoral boundary redistribution processes underway in British Columbia. This commission is responsible for federal electoral districts only.
"Our task is to create an additional riding and to adjust the boundaries of existing ridings to maintain effective federal representation for all British Columbians. We are proposing quite a few boundary changes. The changes are mainly in response to the significant but uneven growth of our population. That growth pattern creates a domino effect if we are to be fair and have relative equality between voters in different electoral districts. Our proposal necessarily gives attention to what is possible and practical given our varied and rugged geography and our distinct communities. We look forward to receiving public input on it," said the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, Chair of the three-member commission. R. Kenneth Carty and Stewart Ladyman are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects British Columbia's increase in population from 4,400,057 in 2011 to 5,000,879, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, as well as historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 7, 2022.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 43 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of British Columbia, the quota for each electoral district is 116,300 (5,000,879 residents divided by 43 electoral districts).
The British Columbia commission is holding 27 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
|
Location
|
Place of hearing
|
Date of hearing
|
Time of hearing
|
Courtenay
|
Crown Isle Resort
399 Clubhouse Drive
|
Monday, June 6, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Nanaimo
|
Coast Bastion Hotel
11 Bastion Street
|
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Victoria
|
The Victoria Conference Centre
720 Douglas Street
|
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Delta (Tsawwassen)
|
Coast Tsawwassen Inn
1665 56 Street
|
Thursday, June 9, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Penticton
|
Penticton Trade and Convention
Centre
273 Power Street
|
Monday, June 13, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kelowna
|
Best Western Plus
2402 Highway 97 North
|
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Vernon
|
Okanagan Regional Library
2800 30th Avenue
|
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Salmon Arm
|
Prestige Harbourfront Resort
251 Harbourfront Drive
|
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kamloops
|
Coast Kamloops Hotel &
Conference Centre
1250 Rogers Way
|
Thursday, June 16, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Cranbrook
|
Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre
803 Cranbrook Street North
|
Monday, June 20, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Prince George
|
Coast Prince George Hotel
770 Brunswick Street
|
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
West Vancouver
|
West Vancouver Memorial Library
1950 Marine Drive
|
Thursday, June 23, 2022
|
5:30 p.m.
|
North Vancouver
|
Pinnacle Hotel
138 Victory Ship Way
|
Monday, June 27, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Burnaby
|
Holiday Inn Express Metrotown
4405 Central Boulevard
|
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Richmond
|
Richmond Olympic Oval
6111 River Road
|
Monday, September 12, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Surrey
|
Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel
15269 104 Avenue
|
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Surrey
|
Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel
15269 104 Avenue
|
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
New Westminster
|
Inn at the Quay
900 Quayside Drive
|
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Vancouver
|
Segal Centre at Harbour Centre
515 West Hastings Street
|
Thursday, September 15, 2022
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Vancouver
|
Segal Centre at Harbour Centre
515 West Hastings Street
|
Thursday, September 15, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Hope
|
Hope and District Recreation
Centre Conference Room
1005 6th Avenue
|
Monday, September 19, 2022
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Chilliwack
|
Coast Hotel
45920 First Avenue
|
Monday, September 19, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Abbotsford
|
Sandman Hotel
32720 Simon Avenue
|
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Pitt Meadows
|
Meadow Gardens Golf Club
9675 Meadow Gardens Way
|
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Langley
|
Coast Langley City Hotel &
Convention Centre
20393 Fraser Highway
|
Thursday, September 22, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Coquitlam
|
Coquitlam Public Library
1169 Pinetree Way
|
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Virtual hearing
|
The link will be provided to participants and observers
|
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than one week before the hearing at which you wish to make the representation. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing [email protected]
- filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form
- using the Interactive Mapping Tool
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodations you may need
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
For further information: Mailing address: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9, Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]
