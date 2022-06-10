A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Alberta

News provided by

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

Jun 10, 2022, 16:27 ET

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. The map introduces changes to Alberta's federal electoral district boundaries and was developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"To give Albertans more time to participate in the process, the Commission has extended the deadline to request to make a representation at a public hearing to August 15 instead of July 31 (the date that appears in the insert). We look forward to hearing from the public," said the Honourable Justice Bruce McDonald, Chair of the three-member Commission. Donald Barry and Donna Wilson are the other members responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects the increase in Alberta's population from 3,645,257 in 2011 to 4,262,635, as captured in the 2021 Census, and considers communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 37 electoral districts with populations that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible while considering the factors listed above. The electoral quota for each district is 115,206, which represents the result of the division of the total population of the province (4,262,635) by the number of electoral districts (37).

Public hearings

The Alberta Commission is holding in-person hearings and may also hold virtual hearings to gather opinions on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location

Place of Hearing

Date of Hearing

Time of Hearing

Grande Prairie

Delta by Marriott Grande Prairie Airport

11700 99 Avenue

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

1 p.m.

Peace River

Quality Hotel & Conference Centre Sawridge

9510 – 100 Street

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

7 p.m.

Fort McMurray

Radisson Hotel & Suites Fort McMurray

435 Gregoire Drive

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

7 p.m.

St. Paul

The Landing Hotel & Conference Centre
4902 39 Street

Thursday, September 8, 2022

1 p.m.

Lloydminster

Holiday Inn & Suites Lloydminster

5612 44 Street

Thursday, September 8, 2022

7 p.m.

Medicine Hat

Best Western Premier

35 Paul Stober Drive SE

Friday, September 9, 2022

7 p.m.

Edmonton

Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre

4404 Gateway Boulevard NW

Monday, September 12, 2022

1 p.m.

Edmonton

Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre
4404 Gateway Boulevard NW

Monday, September 12, 2022

7 p.m.

Edmonton

Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre
4404 Gateway Boulevard NW

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

1 p.m.

St. Albert

St. Albert Inn & Suites
156 St. Albert Trail

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

7 p.m.

Vegreville

Vegreville Suites 6539

Hwy 16A West

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

1 p.m.

Camrose

Ramada Inn
4702 73 Street

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

7 p.m.

Wetaskiwin

Best Western Wayside Inn

4103 56 Street

Thursday, September 15, 2022

7 p.m.

Calgary

Silver Springs Golf & Country Club

1600 Varsity Estates Drive NW

Monday, September 19, 2022

1 p.m.

Calgary

Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association
5600 Centre Street N

Monday, September 19, 2022

7 p.m.

Calgary

Haysboro Community Association
1204 89 Avenue SW

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

1 p.m.

Airdrie

Town and Country Centre – City of Airdrie
Suite 103, 275 Jensen Drive NE

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

7 p.m.

Olds

Pomeroy Inn

4601 46 Avenue

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

1 p.m.

Red Deer

Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre

3310 50 Avenue

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

7 p.m.

Drumheller

Badlands Community Facility

80 Veterans Way

Thursday, September 22, 2022

1 p.m.

Cochrane

Cochrane Lions Club

109 Fifth Avenue

Thursday, September 22, 2022

7 p.m.

Banff

Banff Park Lodge Resort Hotel & Conference Centre

201 Lynx Street

Friday, September 23, 2022

1 p.m.

Canmore

Canmore Opera House

400 Spring Creek Drive

Friday, September 23, 2022

7 p.m.

Lethbridge

Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge 320 Scenic Drive S

Monday, September 26, 2022

7 p.m.

Virtual hearing

The Commission may choose to hold one or more
virtual hearings should it receive enough public interest.

Friday, October 14, 2022

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice to the Commission no later than August 15, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

  • your name, address and contact information
  • the organization you represent (if any)
  • the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
  • a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
  • your official language of preference
  • any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email or by mail. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

Website: redistribution2022.ca 

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address

Ooldouz Sotoudehnia

Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

P.O. Box 45062

Calgary, AB, T2G 4X3

SOURCE Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta