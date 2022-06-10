A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. The map introduces changes to Alberta's federal electoral district boundaries and was developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"To give Albertans more time to participate in the process, the Commission has extended the deadline to request to make a representation at a public hearing to August 15 instead of July 31 (the date that appears in the insert). We look forward to hearing from the public," said the Honourable Justice Bruce McDonald, Chair of the three-member Commission. Donald Barry and Donna Wilson are the other members responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects the increase in Alberta's population from 3,645,257 in 2011 to 4,262,635, as captured in the 2021 Census, and considers communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 37 electoral districts with populations that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible while considering the factors listed above. The electoral quota for each district is 115,206, which represents the result of the division of the total population of the province (4,262,635) by the number of electoral districts (37).

Public hearings

The Alberta Commission is holding in-person hearings and may also hold virtual hearings to gather opinions on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location Place of Hearing Date of Hearing Time of Hearing Grande Prairie Delta by Marriott Grande Prairie Airport 11700 99 Avenue Tuesday, September 6, 2022 1 p.m. Peace River Quality Hotel & Conference Centre Sawridge 9510 – 100 Street Tuesday, September 6, 2022 7 p.m. Fort McMurray Radisson Hotel & Suites Fort McMurray 435 Gregoire Drive Wednesday, September 7, 2022 7 p.m. St. Paul The Landing Hotel & Conference Centre

4902 39 Street Thursday, September 8, 2022 1 p.m. Lloydminster Holiday Inn & Suites Lloydminster 5612 44 Street Thursday, September 8, 2022 7 p.m. Medicine Hat Best Western Premier 35 Paul Stober Drive SE Friday, September 9, 2022 7 p.m. Edmonton Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW Monday, September 12, 2022 1 p.m. Edmonton Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre

4404 Gateway Boulevard NW Monday, September 12, 2022 7 p.m. Edmonton Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre

4404 Gateway Boulevard NW Tuesday, September 13, 2022 1 p.m. St. Albert St. Albert Inn & Suites

156 St. Albert Trail Tuesday, September 13, 2022 7 p.m. Vegreville Vegreville Suites 6539 Hwy 16A West Wednesday, September 14, 2022 1 p.m. Camrose Ramada Inn

4702 73 Street Wednesday, September 14, 2022 7 p.m. Wetaskiwin Best Western Wayside Inn 4103 56 Street Thursday, September 15, 2022 7 p.m. Calgary Silver Springs Golf & Country Club 1600 Varsity Estates Drive NW Monday, September 19, 2022 1 p.m. Calgary Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association

5600 Centre Street N Monday, September 19, 2022 7 p.m. Calgary Haysboro Community Association

1204 89 Avenue SW Tuesday, September 20, 2022 1 p.m. Airdrie Town and Country Centre – City of Airdrie

Suite 103, 275 Jensen Drive NE Tuesday, September 20, 2022 7 p.m. Olds Pomeroy Inn 4601 46 Avenue Wednesday, September 21, 2022 1 p.m. Red Deer Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre 3310 50 Avenue Wednesday, September 21, 2022 7 p.m. Drumheller Badlands Community Facility 80 Veterans Way Thursday, September 22, 2022 1 p.m. Cochrane Cochrane Lions Club 109 Fifth Avenue Thursday, September 22, 2022 7 p.m. Banff Banff Park Lodge Resort Hotel & Conference Centre 201 Lynx Street Friday, September 23, 2022 1 p.m. Canmore Canmore Opera House 400 Spring Creek Drive Friday, September 23, 2022 7 p.m. Lethbridge Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge 320 Scenic Drive S Monday, September 26, 2022 7 p.m. Virtual hearing The Commission may choose to hold one or more

virtual hearings should it receive enough public interest. Friday, October 14, 2022 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice to the Commission no later than August 15, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email or by mail. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address

Ooldouz Sotoudehnia

Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

P.O. Box 45062

Calgary, AB, T2G 4X3

