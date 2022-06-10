A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Alberta
Jun 10, 2022, 16:27 ET
CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. The map introduces changes to Alberta's federal electoral district boundaries and was developed through an independent and non-partisan process.
"To give Albertans more time to participate in the process, the Commission has extended the deadline to request to make a representation at a public hearing to August 15 instead of July 31 (the date that appears in the insert). We look forward to hearing from the public," said the Honourable Justice Bruce McDonald, Chair of the three-member Commission. Donald Barry and Donna Wilson are the other members responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects the increase in Alberta's population from 3,645,257 in 2011 to 4,262,635, as captured in the 2021 Census, and considers communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 37 electoral districts with populations that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible while considering the factors listed above. The electoral quota for each district is 115,206, which represents the result of the division of the total population of the province (4,262,635) by the number of electoral districts (37).
Public hearings
The Alberta Commission is holding in-person hearings and may also hold virtual hearings to gather opinions on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
Location
Place of Hearing
Date of Hearing
Time of Hearing
Grande Prairie
Delta by Marriott Grande Prairie Airport
11700 99 Avenue
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
1 p.m.
Peace River
Quality Hotel & Conference Centre Sawridge
9510 – 100 Street
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
7 p.m.
Fort McMurray
Radisson Hotel & Suites Fort McMurray
435 Gregoire Drive
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
7 p.m.
St. Paul
The Landing Hotel & Conference Centre
Thursday, September 8, 2022
1 p.m.
Lloydminster
Holiday Inn & Suites Lloydminster
5612 44 Street
Thursday, September 8, 2022
7 p.m.
Medicine Hat
Best Western Premier
35 Paul Stober Drive SE
Friday, September 9, 2022
7 p.m.
Edmonton
Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre
4404 Gateway Boulevard NW
Monday, September 12, 2022
1 p.m.
Edmonton
Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre
Monday, September 12, 2022
7 p.m.
Edmonton
Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
1 p.m.
St. Albert
St. Albert Inn & Suites
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
7 p.m.
Vegreville
Vegreville Suites 6539
Hwy 16A West
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
1 p.m.
Camrose
Ramada Inn
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
7 p.m.
Wetaskiwin
Best Western Wayside Inn
4103 56 Street
Thursday, September 15, 2022
7 p.m.
Calgary
Silver Springs Golf & Country Club
1600 Varsity Estates Drive NW
Monday, September 19, 2022
1 p.m.
Calgary
Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association
Monday, September 19, 2022
7 p.m.
Calgary
Haysboro Community Association
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
1 p.m.
Airdrie
Town and Country Centre – City of Airdrie
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
7 p.m.
Olds
Pomeroy Inn
4601 46 Avenue
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
1 p.m.
Red Deer
Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre
3310 50 Avenue
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
7 p.m.
Drumheller
Badlands Community Facility
80 Veterans Way
Thursday, September 22, 2022
1 p.m.
Cochrane
Cochrane Lions Club
109 Fifth Avenue
Thursday, September 22, 2022
7 p.m.
Banff
Banff Park Lodge Resort Hotel & Conference Centre
201 Lynx Street
Friday, September 23, 2022
1 p.m.
Canmore
Canmore Opera House
400 Spring Creek Drive
Friday, September 23, 2022
7 p.m.
Lethbridge
Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge 320 Scenic Drive S
Monday, September 26, 2022
7 p.m.
Virtual hearing
The Commission may choose to hold one or more
Friday, October 14, 2022
1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice to the Commission no later than August 15, 2022. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing [email protected]
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodation you may need
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email or by mail. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.
Information
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
Mailing address
Ooldouz Sotoudehnia
Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
P.O. Box 45062
Calgary, AB, T2G 4X3
SOURCE Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]
