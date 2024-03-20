BROSSARD, QC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Segic, a recognized leader in technology solutions for social benefits and group insurance, today announces an innovative partnership with Bonjour-Santé, a pioneer in providing healthcare access services. This strategic collaboration not only promotes Bonjour-Santé within the Benefits Marketplace but also lays the groundwork for SegicHealth, a pioneering initiative in the same marketplace.

SegicHealth positions itself at the forefront of innovation, uniting premier health providers to deliver an extensive array of health services and products. This collaboration enables the implementation of a cohesive group health strategy. Bonjour-Santé will be highlighted as a key component in collective social benefits programs, enabling companies to customize their health offerings based on the unique needs of their employees.

"We are excited to collaborate with Bonjour-Santé, incorporating their cutting-edge expertise in healthcare access into our Benefits Marketplace. The arrival of Bonjour-Santé significantly enriches our offering, demonstrating our shared commitment to promoting proactive health management in the workplace," says Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic.

Alain Brunel, Vice President of Business Development at Bonjour-Santé, also expresses his enthusiasm: "Working with Segic allows us to make our health solutions more accessible and beneficial for employees across Quebec. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to broaden our impact."

About Bonjour-Santé

Bonjour-Santé is a company of Tootelo Innovation Inc., a private technology company based in Boucherville, Quebec, with the mission of improving patient experience and access to healthcare.

For more information about Bonjour-Santé, visit: Bonjour-Santé

About Segic

Segic is a leading SaaS platform offering integrated solutions for the comprehensive management of social benefits, designed to simplify the administration of group benefits, as well as voluntary and individual offerings. Focused on innovation and flexibility, Segic enables employers to enrich their health strategy, thereby enhancing employee retention and attracting new talent, while improving collective well-being.

For more information about our Benefits Marketplace, visit: Segic

Media Relations:

Segic: Danny Boulanger, [email protected], 514 880-7704

Bonjour-Santé: Alain Brunel, [email protected], 450 655-1001

SOURCE SEGIC