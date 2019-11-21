A New Era in Mobile Technology: First foldable smartphone coming to Canada

The category-defining Galaxy Fold represents the biggest leap forward in smartphone design and engineering since the first smartphones launched more than a decade ago. Engineered with new materials and technologies, it reimagines everything you can do with a device that fits in your pocket and inspires a new mobile experience. When closed, you can access all of your apps comfortably in one hand on the cover display. When opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more on an immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display 1 .

"Canadians' have overwhelmingly shared their excitement for the Galaxy Fold, and we're thrilled to now be offering it at our Samsung Experiences Stores across Canada," said Jennifer Safruk, VP Sales and Product Management.

The Galaxy Fold, available in Cosmos Black, introduces a whole new smartphone category built for the future. Breakthrough materials and a revised, sophisticated hinging mechanism make the device flexible and highlight its elegant design that delivers a book-like fold. Featuring the world's first foldable 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, the Galaxy Fold turns into an ultra-slim compact device when closed.

The Galaxy Fold App Continuity feature allows intuitive, seamless app transitions between the phone's cover and the Infinity Flex main display, collaborating with Google to enable an ecosystem of apps that are simple and easy to use. The Galaxy Fold features Samsung's largest-ever screen on a Samsung Galaxy phone, with a Multi-Active Window that allows users to easily multi-task across three open apps at once.

Every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to Galaxy Fold Premier Service, including Fold Concierge2 and a screen replacement offer3. Exploring the groundbreaking design of Galaxy Fold may require additional support in the beginning. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your Galaxy Fold.

Pricing and Availability

In Canada, the Galaxy Fold will be available for purchase in Cosmos Black exclusively at Samsung Experience Stores beginning December 6, 2019. Pricing starts at $2,599.99 (regular price).

Galaxy Fold Specifications

Display Main Display*

– 7.3" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display, 2152*1536, 362ppi

Cover Display**

– 4.6" HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9), 1680*720, 399ppi

*Main display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout.

**Cover display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.



Dimension & Weight Folded: 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm

Unfolded: 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm

Weight: 276g



Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Front Dual Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

8MP RGB Depth Camera: F1.9, Pixel Size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Camera 16MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 ,Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV : 123˚

12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/ F2.4, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 77˚

12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF





AP 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84GHz + 2.41GHz + 1.78GHz)



Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.0)

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software



Battery LTE model: 4380mAh (typical) dual battery*

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity 4275mAh for LTE model. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.



Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare**

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.



OS Android 9 (Pie)



Network LTE model: Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 6CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload



Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac/ ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)



SIM Card LTE model: one eSIM and one Nano SIM

*SIM card sold separately.



Payment

(Samsung Pay) Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service



Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor



Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

*Galaxy Fold has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side.



Audio Stereo speakers and bundled Galaxy Buds

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF

*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.



Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)



Security Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.

*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country.



In the Box Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Slim Cover Case

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

_______________________ 1 Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout. 2 You are eligible to use the services if you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold device at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada on or before May 31, 2020 (the "expiration date"). There is no separate or additional charge to use the services. For full terms and conditions, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service/.. 3 Eligible customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy Fold device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada on or before May 31, 2020 are entitled to one eligible screen repair within one (1) year of the date of purchase at a cost of $199.00 (plus eligible taxes). For full terms and conditions, see https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jacqueline Galbraith, North Strategic, Jacqueline.Galbraith@northstrategic.com, 647-966-9087

