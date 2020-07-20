GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Collège Universel – Gatineau Campus, the only private bilingual college in the Outaouais, recently moved to a new facility located at 290 Saint-Joseph Boulevard. With this move, its students as well as its personnel will enjoy an educational environment adapted to current needs.

"The events of recent months have demonstrated, more than ever, how important it is for educational establishments to review and rethink teaching methods and conditions for the benefit of their students as well as their teachers," states Saloua Zraida, Executive Director of Collège Universel. "We are therefore delighted to see the implementation of our project, which will allow us to offer our students larger premises as well as collaborative classrooms, fully equipped with high technology. These will make it possible for us to provide in-person and online courses simultaneously."

Collaborative classrooms

By concentrating all of its activities at 290 Saint-Joseph Boulevard in Gatineau, Collège Universel will now occupy 3 storeys of this building, which until September 2019 had housed its secondary campus (Techno-Campus). Work to modernize these premises is being carried out this summer in order for them to be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2020.

All of the College's classrooms and laboratories will be equipped at the cutting edge of technology: the installation of smart mikes, mobile cameras, interactive screens, modern furnishings allowing flexible classroom layouts, etc. With these many changes, Collège Universel seeks to focus on collaborative learning fostering active teaching, in order to better meet society's current and future educational needs. In fact, classrooms will be designed to function in a hybrid manner, accommodating both in-person and online attendance. They will also be capable of accommodating a full class of students in person, providing an interactive teaching experience, should health conditions allow.

"The College's new layouts and ergonomic furnishings will provide both teachers and students with greater latitude, encouraging them to demonstrate their creativity in conditions that lend themselves to active learning at all times," explains Saloua Zraida. "We are ready to welcome students back. In fact, we will offer the free loan of a laptop computer to all students starting their program in the fall of 2020 and winter 2021."

New programs

Among its many changes, the College is proud to announce the addition of four new programs — two technical DCS programs and two ACS programs:

Financial and Insurance Services (Technical DCS)

Graphic Communications Project Management (Technical DCS)

Insurance and Financial Services Consulting (ACS)

Event Project Management and Planning (ACS)

In order to support the implementation of these major projects, Collège Universel also announces the appointment of an Assistant Executive Director, Mr. Pierre l'Heureux, who will be joining the administrative team as of August 3, 2020. His extensive experience in the field of college-level education, notably as General Director of the "Association des collèges privés du Québec" (ACPQ – Québec association of private colleges), has allowed him to acquire the expertise and knowledge needed to support the administrative team in managing the College and its strategic development.

Registrations for the Fall 2020 session are still being accepted. For additional information, go to: collegeuniversel.ca.

About Collège Universel – Gatineau Campus

A private bilingual college-level educational establishment, Collège Universel - Gatineau Campus is accredited and funded by the Québec Ministry of Education (Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement Supérieur du Québec). It offers a full range of pre-university DCS, Technical DCS and ACS programs, all of which are available in both French and English. For information, go to: collegeuniversel.ca.

