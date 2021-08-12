A new Daily tous les jours musical installation makes the cities of the world dance

"The pandemic and lockdown isolated people inside their homes, cities and public spaces were deserted, sad and lifeless. We wanted to create an opportunity to meet each other and reclaim our cities, no matter where we live, " says Mouna Andraos, co-founder of Daily tous les jours.

Accessible to an audience of all ages, Walk Walk Dance is a series of musical lines drawn on the floor. It's simple: you have to walk, jump, roll or dance on these lines to trigger music. All the technology is concealed in a modular box system that easily adapts to any street for rapid deployment.

"We had in mind Montréal of course, but also all the cities of the world. This installation travels very well and its objective is the same everywhere: to breathe new life into public spaces. A city without humans is no longer a city... The purpose of this project is to surprise people by creating spontaneous moments of joy, safely, "adds Melissa Mongiat, co-founder of Daily tous les jours.

Walk Walk Dance premiered in June 2021 at the Bentway in Toronto, as part of the Playing in Public event. It is also part of the design projects honoured by the jury of this year's Core77 Design Awards in the Interaction category, for "its exemplary execution, its vision, its creativity and its values" and won the Grand Prix Rayonnement International HUB Montréal .

The artwork is presented until September 6, 2021, on the Esplanade at Place des Arts in Montréal. This installation marks the return of Daily tous les jours to downtown Montréal, after having animated the Quartier des spectacles for nearly 10 years with their famous Musical Swings 21 Balançoires, a work described by host Oprah Winfrey as "a living work of art". The Swings are also currently on tour around the world.

Walk Walk Dance - An artwork by Daily tous les jours

Presented in collaboration with Place des Arts, with the support of SODEC.

Until September 6, 2021

On the Place des Arts Esplanade, Montréal, Canada

Free Access

About Daily tous les jours

Daily tous les jours is an art and design studio based in Montréal, co-founded by Mouna Andraos and Melissa Mongiat in 2010. Daily leads an emergent field of practice combining technology, storytelling, performance and placemaking. Their work has been presented in more than 40 cities around the world, inviting humans to play a critical role in the transformation of their environment, creating context for vibrant social connections, building more resilient cities. On a mission to reinvent living together for the 21st century, Daily earned numerous international recognitions, including the UNESCO Creative Cities Design Award for Young Talents, Knight Cities Challenge Award for Civic Innovation, Fast Company Innovation by Design Award and an Americans for the Arts Public Art Network Award.

About Place des Arts

The Société de la Place des Arts de Montréal is mandated with operating a performing arts venue, managing Place des Arts in Montréal and the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay in Joliette, and with establishing the artistic programming at the Maison symphonique for organizations other than the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. These activities specifically aim to provide a place of residence for major arts organizations, increase access to the various forms of performing arts, and promote Quebec's artistic and cultural life. Place des Arts produces, co-produces, and hosts artistic works from home and abroad, featuring both emerging artists and international stars, in collaboration with arts organizations, producers, creative artists, and the entire cultural milieu.

