A New Chapter for Baie-D'Urfé: Town Hall Reopens After Renovation

Following the tours, Baie-D'Urfé Mayor Heidi Ektvedt delivered heartfelt remarks, capturing the significance of the occasion:

"It is a great privilege for me that we are here together in the grand room known for over 100 years as the gathering place for public meetings and centre of decision-making for our community. I look forward to opening the doors and welcoming the voices of citizens as we make decisions together for the future of this town rooted in history."

The celebration concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially marking the start of this new chapter for Baie-D'Urfé. Among the attendees were former Baie-D'Urfé Mayor Anne Myles and MP Francis Scarpaleggia, along with an intimate group who shared in this special moment.

An Invitation to the Community

The celebration continues this Saturday, December 7, when the Town Hall will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Residents are invited to tour the facilities at their leisure and discover the new reception area. All are welcome, including children and neighbouring towns.

SOURCE Ville de Baie-D'Urfé

Photos and Contact Information: Photos from yesterday's event are available upon request. For more information, please reach out to: Justin Mah, Communications Coordinator, Town of Baie-D'Urfé, 514 457-7457 | [email protected]