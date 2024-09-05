MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Octave Mæcenas is thrilled to announce that it is joining Stanton Chase, a distinguished global retained executive search and leadership consulting firm.

Founded in 2015, Octave Mæcenas has seen remarkable growth, successfully placing top executives in leading corporations across diverse industries. The firm is now well-established and recognized as a benchmark for quality and excellence. This success culminated in Octave Mæcenas joining Stanton Chase in 2024.

Octave Maecenas is now Stanton Chase Montreal (CNW Group/Stanton Chase Montreal)

This exciting moment marks a new chapter not just for Octave Mæcenas, as it enters the big leagues of executive search on an international scale, but also for its loyal client base.

"As part of Stanton Chase, our consultants will continue serving the Montreal market with the same discipline, rigor, and excellency. We are excited for the growth opportunities this merger presents," said Paul Theriault, Managing Partner of Stanton Chase Montreal.

Joining the Stanton Chase global network gives the firm access to a wealth of resources and expertise. With Stanton Chase's extensive global network of offices, the team in Montreal can now tap into an even broader pool of exceptional candidates and ensure its clients have access to the very best talent worldwide.

They will also utilize Stanton Chase's proven service processes, systems, and methodologies, perfected over more than 30 years in the executive search space, to deliver even greater value to its clients.

This partnership brings a full suite of services that will complement the firm's existing offerings as well. It will allow the team to meet its clients' needs with even more agility and accuracy.

As part of the Stanton Chase network, Paul and Michael's team will benefit from the collective knowledge and expertise of every consultant across the global network too, as offices collaborate and share insights to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

"We are excited to join the Stanton Chase global family as we share the same values, including integrity, teamwork, trust, and partnership," Michael Lavoie, Managing Partner of Stanton Chase Montreal, added.

"Welcoming Paul, Michael, and their team to Stanton Chase feels like a real milestone for us. Their track record in finding exceptional talent for Montreal's business community speaks for itself. We're honored they've chosen to join us and can't wait to see how their expertise will benefit our clients. This is a big step for Stanton Chase in Montreal, and we're thrilled about the possibilities ahead," said Kristof Reynvoet, Stanton Chase's Global Chair of the Board.

To the companies of Montreal: whatever leadership challenges you face—whether finding a world-class CEO through executive search, planning for succession to ensure a smooth transition, or assessing your executive team to optimize performance—Octave Mæcenas, now Stanton Chase Montreal, stands ready to help you write your own success story.

Paul Thériault, 514-294-1080, [email protected]