MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Council on International Relations of Montréal (CORIM) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. William George as President and CEO, a role that will usher in a new era for the organization. An experienced strategic leader in both the private and public sectors, William George will take the helm of CORIM starting on September 30th. He succeeds Pierre Lemonde who worked for almost 25 years at the organization's helm. His mission will be to continue to strengthen CORIM's role as a hub for discussions on global issues.

A visionary leadership to guide CORIM

With an exemplary career spanning more than 35 years in international relations, public affairs, marketing and business development, William George brings with him a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit the organization. His ability to build strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as his commitment to innovation, make him the ideal candidate to lead CORIM, at a time when international issues demand new and dynamic perspectives.

A graduate in Executive Leadership from McGill University, with a master's in political science from Carleton University and a bachelor's in public policy analysis from the University of Montréal, William George has held senior management positions in internationally renowned organizations. He also spent over a decade in several government institutions, including the Department of National Defence, NATO, Canada Economic Development and the Privy Council Office. This varied experience has allowed him to acquire solid expertise in public policy management and international affairs, essential skills for leading an organization like CORIM.

A Promising Future under New Management

Already recognized for the quality of its events and the depth of its analyses on international issues, CORIM is set to take a new leap forward under the leadership of William George. Firmly focused on the future, George aims to enhance the organization's influence. His strategic approach will focus on expanding partnerships and diversifying the topics covered during events to enrich the experience of CORIM members.

Although appointing William George marks a strategic turning point, CORIM remains firmly rooted in its founding values. Under its new leadership, the organization will continue to provide a high-level forum for discussing major international issues while exploring new avenues to diversify its activities and attract new audiences.

About CORIM

The Council on International Relations of Montréal (CORIM) is a private, non-profit and non-partisan organization whose mission is to promote a greater understanding of international affairs and, through its events and partnerships, foster closer collaboration among various sectors interested in international issues. CORIM was founded in Montréal in 1985 by Professor Louis Sabourin and its first president was the Honourable Gérard Pelletier.

Quotes

"William George embodies a clear strategic vision and unparalleled expertise in international affairs. His dynamic leadership and diverse experience make him the ideal candidate to guide CORIM into a new era of growth. Under his leadership, we are confident that the organization will continue to evolve as a central player in international discussions."

- Pierre Marc Johnson, Chairman of the Board, CORIM

"I am honoured to join CORIM and look forward to working with this exceptional team to promote a deeper understanding of international issues. We are therefore looking to the future to strengthen our organization's impact, especially in an increasingly complex global context where it is crucial to offer open, inclusive, and relevant spaces for dialogue."

-William George, CORIM's new President and CEO

