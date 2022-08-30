This arrival will help accelerate its growth

QUÉBEC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - INGENO, a Quebec-based software engineering company designing web and mobile applications, welcomes a new president and CEO, Philippe Hammond. He has been selected to take the reins of INGENO's management, a position previously held by one of the company's co-shareholders, Guillaume Beaulieu-Duchesneau.

Since its founding more than fourteen years ago, the organization has been recognized for its ability to solve the most complex business challenges by providing ingenious cloud-based web and mobile applications. The arrival of Philippe Hammond as CEO will allow INGENO to begin its next chapter.

"I am very pleased to have been selected as CEO of INGENO. The company's roadmap is as ambitious as it is exciting! In my new mandate, I want to maintain the human values and the elite culture that has driven INGENO since its inception, as well as its spirit of innovation," says Philippe Hammond, INGENO's new President and CEO.

"INGENO's elite team of developers has been helping organizations stay competitive through technology for over a decade. The milestone of 50 employees is often dreaded: my main challenge will be to ensure a new stage of growth for INGENO, and to accompany its evolution, just as we accompany the growth and digital transformation of our clients!" he adds.

Guillaume Beaulieu-Duchesneau remains fully active in INGENO's management as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Vice Chairman of the Board.

"I am thrilled to welcome Philippe as my new boss! I have full confidence that he will wisely guide our team towards new successes!" concludes Guillaume.

INGENO was founded in 2008 by people passionate about developing innovative software solutions. Over the years, the company, which now employs more than fifty professionals, has built a reputation for implementing robust, ambitious and effective digital strategies and solutions. Their digital products have supported and still help hundreds of Quebec and international companies to remain competitive and optimize their performance. Their clients include BlueYonder, Live Nation, Operation Red Nose, UEAT and BIXI. For more information, visit ingeno.ca .

