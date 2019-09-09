A new campaign that shows "the new face of CPA"

The portraits of seven CPAs are featured in television, print and digital ads and social media posts, which showcase their impressive range of interests, skills and community service, as well as their adherence to the highest standards of ethics. The advertising campaign highlights the faces of diversity, competence and innovativeness that are the hallmark of the Canadian CPA profession.

The campaign was developed by the CPA profession's national branding committee in partnership with the profession's agency of record, DentsuBos.

"This campaign features inspiring CPAs who come from diverse backgrounds and have a positive influence in many sectors of society. It shows us real faces and, by extension, the true nature of the profession today," says Lyne Lortie, Chair of the CPA Branding Committee and Vice-President of Public Affairs, Brand Strategy and Communications at the Quebec CPA Order.

"The passion, competencies and intelligence that CPAs bring to a number of economic sectors are effectively and eloquently illustrated. The faces that will be seen in this campaign are definitely faces that people won't forget," adds Lortie.

The campaign materials are available at thefaceofcpa.ca.

About Canada's CPAs

The Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation is used by more than 217,000 professional accountants around the world. Canadian CPAs are valued for their financial and tax expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. Canadian CPAs serve in senior roles in Canada and abroad and are recognized as having the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. They work in all sectors of the economy: public practice, industry, government, not for profit and academia. cpacanada.ca

About DentsuBos

DentsuBos is a bicultural agency that offers a full range of marketing communications services from its offices in Montreal and Toronto. For 30 years, the agency has contributed to the success of numerous local and international brands thanks to its ability to impact the collective imagination through strategic and creative campaigns. A member of the Dentsu Aegis Network since 2012, DentsuBos uses powerful planning tools to provide solutions tailored to each of its clients on a daily basis. www.dentsubos.com

