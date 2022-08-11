MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Placements BEAM Sainte-Catherine and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ proudly announce the completion of a boutique apartment building at 2190 Rue Ste-Catherine Ouest in Shaughnessy Village, a neighbourhood in the Montréal borough of Ville-Marie. Built by Demonfort, the building known as Maison Haute Ste-Catherine has retained its distinctive historic facade and is attracting both local and foreign apartment hunters in search of an urban, community-oriented lifestyle.

Ali Lakhdari, Vice-President of Placements BEAM Ste-Catherine, Martin Raymond, Senior Vice-President for Real Estate Investments at Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, and Florent Moser, President of Demonfort inaugurated Maison Haute Ste-Catherine, a new residential project.

All services are within walking distance of the building, where the charm of the past blends seamlessly with modern living. With just 5 units per floor and 53 apartments in total, Maison Haute is all about privacy. The 2,437-square-foot ground floor will be occupied by a commercial establishment that will attract a clientele drawn to this neighbourhood in the heart of bustling downtown Montréal.

Maison Haute Ste-Catherine meets the needs of people who like to live in the city, where they don't need a car. Located near a wide variety of shops, restaurants, universities, hospitals and public transportation, the building offers indoor bicycle racks, storage space, a rooftop terrace with a view of Mount Royal, an exercise room and co-working space. The building welcomed its first tenants on August 1.

Quotes

"Maison Haute is located in a popular area close to major commercial arteries. It is well served by public transit, including the Atwater metro, buses and trains, making it attractive to young professionals and students. Foreign students and professionals have also expressed interest in the project, showing that Montréal's universities and job prospects are still a draw."

Ali Lakhdari,

Vice President, Placements BEAM Sainte-Catherine

"The building blends in perfectly with the surroundings and neighbourhood. It is a true architectural gem as we have preserved its historic facade on the first floor, to which we added a modern touch with the 13 residential floors above. We also maximized natural lighting in the units for greater occupant comfort."

Florent Moser

President, Demonfort

"We are delighted with this new partnership with three Québec companies led by young dynamic entrepreneurs: Placements Beam Sainte-Catherine, the developer, Demonfort, the general contractor, and Gestion Immobilière Cogeim, the property manager. These young entrepreneurs already have a proven track record both in building restoration and in the development of new residential and commercial projects."

Martin Raymond

Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments,

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview:

4,688 ft 2 lot

lot Grey stone facade retained and restored

13-storey building comprising:

53 1- and 2-bedroom boutique apartments ranging from 400 ft2 to 900 ft2



2,437 ft2 of commercial space on the ground floor



a fitness room on the second floor



a rooftop terrace



private balconies in some units

Inclusions: Internet, air conditioning, 6 appliances (stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher (depending on the unit))

Basement storage lockers and 36 bicycle racks

Location:

2190-2198 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montréal

A short walk from the Atwater metro station and several bus lines

metro station and several bus lines Close to Alexis Nihon shopping centre, grocery stores, an SAQ store, restaurants, bars, universities and the Montréal General Hospital

About Demonfort

In 2003, Florent Moser and David Lafrance pooled their strengths in management, construction and renovation to create Demonfort. The company has since developed, carried out and managed numerous real estate projects. As a real estate developer, Demonfort stands out for the quality and diversity of its projects, including the transformation of old factories and heritage buildings into condos, the construction of new condos, rental buildings and homes, as well as the acquisition and management of income-generating real estate. www.demonfort.ca

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

