A neighbourhood in the making in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: SQUARE BELLEVUE CELEBRATES ITS OFFICIAL LAUNCH ON JUNE 10

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE, QC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The long-awaited Square Bellevue project, located at the western edge of the island of Montreal, nestled between Lac Saint-Louis and Lac des Deux-Montagnes and a stone's throw away from nature parks and yacht and golf clubs, is about to be officially launched. Paola Hawa, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue will be on site to mark the occasion on Saturday, June 10, at the presentation pavilion, located at 425 Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Built on a human scale

Square Bellevue, a project by Dév Méta, will recreate a village-like neighbourhood on a human scale, with shops and services close by. It will also be next door to one of the largest green spaces on the island of Montreal, which is dedicated to research and education. Both connected to nature and designed to minimize its impact on the environment, the development will bring together like-minded people aged 55 and over.

Just 20 minutes from downtown Montreal and close to the main highways, the commuter train station and the new REM light rail system, the development is designed to have a small-town feel. It will also be directly linked to its surroundings by a bicycle path to promote an active, healthy lifestyle. "Square Bellevue is a neighbourhood in the making, where a community of like-minded individuals can meet, forge bonds and develop a sense of belonging," said Michel Guilbault, Vice-President of Dév Méta, the project's developer.

Designed for those with refined tastes

The first two buildings to go on the market will boast 172 residential units, consisting of condominiums, townhouses and apartments. The units will feature from one to three bedrooms, spacious kitchens, generous amounts of light, welcoming open-concept living areas, cozy bedrooms and plenty of hidden storage space. High-quality materials will be used throughout.

"The comfort and lifestyles of our future residents are always top of mind," said Guilbault. With the assistance of NEUF architect(e)s in the design of the project, the aim is to achieve two LEED certifications: one for the construction of the first phase, comprising two buildings, and the other for the development of the evolving neighbourhood proposed by Dév Méta. For the developer, it's about being part of the solution to today's environmental challenges.

Added touches that make all the difference

The project's common spaces will create opportunities for residents to meet and interact with each other. The plans include an urban chalet with a chef-worthy kitchen, a seating area and comfortable lounge. There will also be shared offices for working solo or in groups, and large, welcoming lobbies.

The dog-friendly public square will feature green landscaping and street furniture. In addition to urban vegetable gardens, tree-lined walkways and a pétanque area, residents will be able to enjoy a thermal experience with a sauna, whirlpool and swim spa, as well as a gym and yoga studio aimed at promoting wellness.

Every detail has been carefully planned. Over time, residents will find on site housing adapted to their changing needs as a private residence for seniors, with or without personalized services and care, will also be erected. "The Square Bellevue, which is the new evolving district of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, offers all the attractions to ensure a remarkable quality of life for these residents. I am happy to see this project come to life. It will multiply and enrich the housing available for our seniors," added Mrs. Paola Hawa, Mayor of the City.

Interested in taking a look? The sales pavilion will be open as of Saturday June 10. The regular schedule will then be Monday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

squarebellevue.com

About Dév Méta

Dév Méta develops welcoming living environments and innovative business spaces that make a positive contribution to their surrounding communities. Through intelligent design, efficient management and optimized marketing, their real estate projects benefit all stakeholders—investors, occupants and communities alike.

The company was founded by three passionate real estate professionals with a shared mission who work with the best teams in the business. For them, every plot of land is an opportunity to develop an exceptional project.

Dév Méta's major projects include the Marquise development in Laval and Solstice Montréal in downtown Montreal.

Media relations:

Cynthia Hamel-Gamache

Public Relations Manager

514 500-1793 / [email protected]

SOURCE Square-Bellevue