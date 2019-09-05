A Montréal company will be able to adopt new technologies with the help of funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

One million dollars in Government of Canada assistance for an innovative project by Artitalia Group

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Steel and aluminum companies are major players in our economy and supply chains because they provide good jobs for thousands of middle-class Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced the awarding of a non-repayable contribution of $1,000,000 to Artitalia Group Inc., a company in the Montréal borough of Rivière‑des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

With this financial support from the Government of Canada, Artitalia Group will be able to continue developing the Audimac, an automated distribution machine that will allow the company to expand and to market new, innovative technologies.

Founded in 1983, Artitalia specializes in the design and manufacture of custom displays and commercial furniture for retail, hospitality and restaurants. The company also offers material handling solutions and solutions for mail and parcels (parcels, e-commerce, post office boxes, etc.).

This funding is awarded under the Steel and Aluminum Initiative of the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, announced in March 2019.

Administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), this initiative provides targeted support to Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises in the steel and aluminum sectors. Non-repayable contributions will enable these SMEs to adopt innovative technologies for increasing their productivity or competitiveness and create highly skilled jobs.

Quotes

"Through its strategy aimed at supporting companies in the steel and aluminum sectors, our government has chosen to assist innovative Canadian companies that come up with new ways to create value and are seeking to enter new markets. The funding awarded to Artitalia Group is intended to provide concrete support for a company that has demonstrated its expertise and its willingness to ensure its growth and create well-paying jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Our government supports Canadian workers in the steel and aluminum sectors, as well as companies that play an important role in Canada's regional economies. Our investments support Canadian SMEs that produce or use these metals and help them innovate in order to increase their productivity, expand, enter new markets and create good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five RDAs.

The RDAs help support Canadian innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

The REGI program builds on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan by providing regionally tailored, nationally consistent support for business productivity and scale-up and by helping enhance regional technology clusters and innovation ecosystems in all regions.

In 2018, Canada's steel and aluminum industries employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed $8.9 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

steel and aluminum industries employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed to gross domestic product. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

