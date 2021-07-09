A mobilization worthy of an event that never ceases to surpass itself - $4.7M raised for the 25th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau!

In total, $4.7M will be invested in various pediatric hematology-oncology research projects, thanks to the mobilization of all the participants and the generosity of the Quebec population. That amount of money is all the more significant for the Foundation, given the challenges overcome due to the ongoing pandemic.

A winning formula

The 25th edition of this not-to-be-missed cycling event was a great success thanks to the cyclists, volunteers and loyal donors who spared no effort this year, once again.

While the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the organizers came up with a new formula allowing everyone to ride in the region of their choice and according to the desired distance: One Cause, My Ride. Combined with the classic formula, the distance formula allowed 105 cyclists to register independently and ride from July 3rd to July 9th in their region on a route of their choice, at the benefit the Foundation.

Then, towards the end of the day today, the revisited formula of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau came to a close, during which 631 participants rode in a loop starting from four different cities: Saint-Hyacinthe, Rougemont, Bromont and Boucherville. Symbolically paired with a child with or in remission from cancer, each cyclist proudly wore a button near his or her heart with a photo of the child he or she had the opportunity to meet during the event.

The Fondation Charles-Bruneau wishes to warmly thank the 40 children who were matched as well as its four heroes of the route, who kindly accepted to get involved for the event, in addition to having been true sources of inspiration and hope:

Logan Boucher , 3 years old - hero of the Découverte Boucherville route;

, 3 years old - hero of the Découverte route; Samyra Duchesne , 16 years old - hero of the Bromont start;

, 16 years old - hero of the start; Vincent Gariépy, 18 years old - hero of the Rougemont start;

start; Noémie Mercille, (2009-2020) - heroine of the Saint-Hyacinthe start, represented by her sister and her mother, Annie Bernier , who is participating in the Tour as a cyclist.

The 25th edition of a major event is a considerable milestone for any organization, and the Fondation Charles-Bruneau is very fortunate to be able to count on its long-time partners: CIBC, IGA, Cascades and Lowe's Canada. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their extraordinary commitment to pediatric cancer research.

The CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour 2021 in numbers

25 th edition

A total of $4.7M raised on a $3.5M final goal.

on a final goal. The 2021 edition, which took place from July 3 rd to 9 th , began with the formula One cause, one route, a distance participation, and ended with the classic formula of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, One cause, one route, on July 9 .

, began with the formula One cause, one route, a distance participation, and ended with the classic formula of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, One cause, one route, on . On July 9 , the revisited Tour was offered in three options in the Montérégie region: a 140-km loop starting in Saint-Hyacinthe , Rougemont and Bromont , and a 50 or 80 km loop starting in Boucherville .

, the revisited Tour was offered in three options in the Montérégie region: a loop starting in , and , and a or km loop starting in . 736 cyclists participated in the Tour

cyclists participated in the Tour More than 200 volunteers involved

volunteers involved 40 children paired up and 4 route heroes

children paired up and route heroes Since the first Tour in 1995, more than 35 million dollars have been raised

Quotes

"The amount raised for this 25th edition is remarkable and represents the commitment of our participants and donors and a dedication that I consider invaluable. It has been made clear that the pandemic has been a major blow to the Foundation with the cancellation of various charity events, including the Tour last year. I am more than grateful that people are still coming out and pursuing Charles' dream of curing children with cancer. "

- Pierre Bruneau, founder and spokesperson of the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

"The Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau is one of the most important events for the members of our team, and has been for the past 15 years, because it leads to a future without cancer for our children. This event is a unique experience on all levels: the unforgettable encounters with the children and their families, the mobilization of the cyclists, the incredible fundraising efforts and, above all, the common goal of helping all children with cancer in Quebec. "

- Sylvain Vinet, Senior Vice-President and Regional Manager for Eastern Canada at CIBC, Chair of the CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour Steering Committee

SOURCE Fondation Charles-Bruneau

For further information: Marie-Ève Gionet, 514 434-4117, [email protected]