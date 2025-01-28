SAINT-PAUL-D'ABBOTSFORD, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Robert Bernard is proud to announce its acquisition of Pneus GBM, a recognized leader in the mining, OTR (off-the-road) tire and civil engineering sectors. This acquisition marks a historic step for Robert Bernard, increasing the company's network from 21 branches to 31, strategically located across the province, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. By joining forces, Robert Bernard and Pneus GBM are combining their expertise, know-how and resources to better serve their customers and strengthen their leadership position in Québec's automotive maintenance industry. This is a major turning point that reflects the group's ongoing commitment to innovation, growth and excellence.

The Robert Bernard team along with the Pneus GBM team, during the official announcement of the acquisition on January 28, 2025. (CNW Group/Robert Bernard)

AN ACQUISITION DRIVEN BY SHARED VALUES

Apart from its strategic advantages, this acquisition is based on the two companies' shared values:

Family spirit: Employee well-being and recognition, a priority for both firms.

Employee well-being and recognition, a priority for both firms. Community engagement: A desire to support local communities, for example with the distribution of snowsuits by the two companies in their respective communities.

This strong community connection is also reflected in the origins of the company's management team: Patrick Labrecque, Vice-President of Robert Bernard, originally from Matagami, is taking charge of Pneus GBM, which was owned by Maurice Boivin, who comes from the Eastern Townships region, where Robert Bernard's head office is located.

"This new family will take up the torch and continue to grow, with the same passion and values, what we have built that has made us successful over the past 20 years," says Éric Boivin, Vice-President, Operations, Pneus GBM.

MEMBERS OF THE POINT S NETWORK

Robert Bernard and Pneus GBM are both members of the Point S network, an assurance of quality and reliability when it comes to tires and auto mechanics.

AN ALLIANCE THAT ENHANCES CUSTOMER SERVICE

With this acquisition, Robert Bernard and Pneus GBM are uniting their expertise and unique strengths to provide:

Expanded territorial coverage: A stronger presence in key regions, from Matane to Abitibi, with optimized service for the commercial division in the heavy-vehicle, mining and industrial sectors.

A stronger presence in key regions, from to Abitibi, with optimized service for the commercial division in the heavy-vehicle, mining and industrial sectors. Enhanced product and service offering: Pneus GBM's technical expertise is combined with Robert Bernard's proven logistics infrastructure to better meet customer needs.

Pneus GBM's technical expertise is combined with proven logistics infrastructure to better meet customer needs. Skills diversification: The companies' complementary know-how will make it possible to meet the technical challenges of the most ambitious projects.

A PROMISING FUTURE FOR EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS

For employees, this alliance represents a unique opportunity for professional growth and collaboration with a team of new talents; for customers, it means greater access to innovative solutions and always-improving service.

"The acquisition of Pneus GBM reflects our ambition to become the preferred network in Québec, while remaining true to our values. Together, we have the tools we need to expand our horizons and even better serve our customers, employees and communities, as we celebrate our 75th anniversary." said Steve Bernard, President of Robert Bernard.

ABOUT ROBERT BERNARD

Founded in 1950 in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, the family business is renowned for its long tradition and great expertise. With the expansion to 31 branches from the present 21, it is strengthening its presence across Québec and reinforcing its network to better serve its customers. With 500 employees, Robert Bernard stands apart in the vehicle maintenance and tire industry, while remaining true to its family values and commitment to excellence.

