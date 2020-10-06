Mondev welcomes the City of Montreal's initiative not to increase taxes for 2021.

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the announcement by the City of Montreal not to increase taxes for the year 2021, real estate developer Mondev chooses not to increase the price of rents of all its residential tenants for the next year.

Challenged by the difficult situation experienced by many because of the pandemic, Michael Owen, co-owner of Mondev stressed, "We congratulate the City of Montreal on this initiative and we also want to contribute by helping our tenants, as we can. By allowing our residential tenants to renew their leases without rent increases for the coming year, we want to help them through this unprecedented crisis and thus participate more broadly in the collective effort to support citizens, Montreal's merchants and the business community. »

This freeze on rents will help more than 1,500 tenants in several neighborhoods on the Island of Montreal. For Mondev, this contribution represents over half a million dollars.

In business for more than two decades, Mondev is one of the most respected and active real-estate developers in Montreal. Mondev's projects are located in Montreal's most popular neighborhoods including Griffintown, Ville-Marie, Mile Ex, Saint-Henri, Outremont, Ahuntsic and Old-Montreal.

