A magical day for more than 50 sick kids at the Montreal Santa Claus Parade, courtesy of Urgences-santé!

"Our employees give generously of their time every year to help make this event a success," says Nicola D'Ulisse, CEO of Urgences-santé. "They're keen on giving sick kids a magical day and their families some respite, away from a hospital setting," Over the years, Urgences-santé has made it possible for a thousand children to enjoy a memorable experience.

Urgences-santé will provide safe transportation for children from CHU Sainte-Justine, the Marie-Enfant Rehabilitation Centre, the Shriners Hospital for Children and the Montreal Children's Hospital.

New site for Urgences-santé

Because of construction on Ste-Catherine Street, this year's Santa Claus Parade will make its way along René-Lévesque Boulevard. The new Urgences-santé site will be at Place du Frère-André (corner René-Lévesque Boulevard West and Place Phillips), where the children and their families will be able to enjoy an igloo, inflatables, kids' activities, a pop-up photo studio and much more! Urgences-santé volunteers will be helping to spread holiday cheer to over 200 people, including family members.

Don't miss our ambulances during pre-parade festivities!

Our ambulances be all decked out for pre-parade events and will wind their way along René-Lévesque Boulevard West to Place du Frère-André. Urgences-santé paramedics and employees, a fleet of 14 ambulances, two adapted transport buses and four coaches will be on hand to keep the children and their families safe and comfortable.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, which is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2019, is the largest emergency paramedical services organization in Québec. Reporting to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Urgences-santé has more than 1,500 employees, including more than 1,000 paramedics and more than 110 dispatchers, serving the 2.5 million residents of Montréal and Laval. It also plans, organizes, coordinates and evaluates the services in the emergency medical services system, from the first link in the chain to the last.

https://www.facebook.com/corporationdurgencessante/

https://twitter.com/urgences_sante

SOURCE Urgences-santé

For further information: Communications Department, Media line: 514 723-5480

Related Links

http://www.urgences-sante.qc.ca

