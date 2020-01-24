A. Lassonde Inc. announces end of its sponsorship agreement with Montreal International Marathon

ROUGEMONT, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A. Lassonde Inc. (Lassonde) announces that it has terminated its sponsorship agreement with the Montreal International Marathon which allowed the use of its Oasis brand.

Over the past few years, the Montreal International Marathon has experienced a significant number of shortcomings in the organization and running of its races, including operational, logistical and security problems. Lassonde met with the organizers and directors of the Montreal International Marathon on several occasions to ensure that each race complied with its sponsorship agreement and the industry standards for an event of this magnitude. To Lassonde's great disappointment, these shortcomings continued in the past few races, including the unfortunate incidents that occurred in 2019.

Lassonde supports the benefits of physical activity and healthy lifestyles for the health and well-being of everyone. This is the spirit in which Lassonde sponsored the Montreal International Marathon for 17 consecutive years via its Oasis brand.

About Lassonde

A. Lassonde Inc. is a subsidiary of Industries Lassonde Inc., a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a wide range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks and frozen juice concentrates marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard Brands, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is also one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The company imports and markets select wines from various countries of origin and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

Lassonde produces superior quality products through the expertise of approximately 2,600 people working in 18 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Communications, Sylvain Morissette, Vice President, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, ext. 10265

Related Links

https://www.lassonde.com/

