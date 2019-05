A-Labs Capital I Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Tel Aviv, Doron Cohen, CEO of A-Labs Capital I Corp. (ALBS.P) joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. A-Labs Capital I Corp. is as a Capital Pool Company (CPC) and are pursuing a Qualifying Transaction. A-Labs Capital I Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on October 31, 2018.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited