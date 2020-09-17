A Hybrid Formula for an Exceptional Program Lineup

ARIANE MOFFATT & CIE – September 25, 2020

Everyone's been talking about her and writing about her since the spring, and now she's agreed to spearhead the very first major "live" music show in Ottawa. She will be joined for the evening by SOMMM (DRMS + Ariane Moffatt), which will welcome, one after another and in collaborations, Rosie Valland, Le R Premier and De Flore. After announcing last February at the Shenkman Arts Centre that she considers herself Franco-Ontario by adoption, spectators will no doubt get pretty emotional as they celebrate Franco-Ontarian Day with Ariane Moffatt and her band.

COUNTRY-FOLK EVENING WITH ISABELLE BOULAY – September 26, 2020

As always surrounded by the best voices during her collaborations, Isabelle Boulay will close this 45th Festival Franco-Ontarien TekSavvy. Accompanied by Paul Daraîche, Mountain Daisies, Mélissa Ouimet, Céleste Lévis and JOLY, this country-folk evening will warm the hearts of festival-goers as we head into fall, whether they are physically present at Major's Hill Park or in the comfort of their living room.

Two firsts this year

Like every event organizer around the world, the Festival Franco-Ontarien TekSavvy was unable to escape the upheavals of the global pandemic, and had to postpone its festival, which for more than 40 years had been taking place in early summer, in June. To the organization's delight, the proposals of a date around September 25, Franco-Ontarian Day, were very well received by the public.

"Under the circumstances, we feel quite fortunate to have been able to postpone our event rather than having to cancel it altogether as many others found themselves forced to do. Although it shook up all our plans, this change led to two firsts this year: we got to be the first "live" festival in Ottawa, and the first time that the Festival Franco-Ontarien TekSavvy takes place on Franco-Ontarian Day. I can already feel the terrific energy in the air as this special day nears, and I hope that Franco-Ontarians will take the opportunity to celebrate with us, either in person or from home," indicated Festival Executive Director Michel-Olivier Matte.

Layout and COVID-19

In terms of the layout, the Festival is taking absolutely no chances when it comes to the safety of the festival-goers, artists, volunteers and staff. "This has been the main focus of our planning. Making sure that our layout meets all the public health rules for outdoor events. We even hired a consultant who specializes in occupational health and safety to guide us through the development of an implementation plan that meets the new health measures," elaborated Mr. Matte. "It goes without saying that our priority is the health and safety of everyone present on the site during both evenings. At the same time, we had to set everything up so that spectators who are physically there are guaranteed an exceptional experience, all within the rules imposed on us," he added.

The Festival Franco-Ontarien TekSavvy has for 44 years been presenting three days of performances by Francophone artists from Ontario and other parts of Canada and the world

