A Historic First: Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB® Kicks Off Tomorrow

Nearly 4,000 runners expected in Mont-Tremblant for the launch of Québec's newest event on the UTMB® World Series circuit

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- After more than a year of preparation, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB will take place from August 14 to 16, 2026. Over the course of three days, thousands of participants representing 44 nationalities are expected to hit the trails of Mont-Tremblant for the first-ever UTMB World Series event held in Québec.

More than a new addition to the race calendar, this inaugural edition marks Québec's entry into the world's leading trail running circuit, offering an experience shaped by the region and Québec's renowned hospitality.

Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB © Colin Rousseau

A Gateway to the World Finals

Co-produced by the non-profit organization Événements Harricana, a Canadian pioneer in trail running, and the UTMB World Series, the global leader in the sport, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB offers six courses designed for runners of varying experience levels. Four of them award Running Stones, where participants earn access to the lottery for the HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc finals in Chamonix. These include the Odyssée 100K, the Tremblante 50K, the Diable 20K, and the Chutes-Croches 20K.

From Dawn to Dusk on the Tremblant Trails

Before the races officially begin, festivities will kick off Friday at 10 a.m. with a welcome run through the pedestrian village, led by Jay Du Temple.



Racing will begin Saturday at 5 a.m. with the start of the Odyssée 100K. This race will take runners across 81 kilometres and more than 4,000 metres of elevation gain. Starting in the darkness, some participants could spend up to 18 hours and 5 minutes on the trails before making their way back to the village bell tower. For more details, the full schedule is available here: https://borealys.utmb.world/runners/schedule

A Festive Weekend Ahead

The pedestrian village will become the headquarters of Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB. An estimated 10,000 visitors expected over the weekend will be able to watch race starts, finishes and award ceremonies, while exploring more than 40 exhibitors at the Ultra-Trail Village. Québec folklore will also be part of the experience: visitors can climb aboard a flying canoe inspired by the legend of the chasse-galerie, while a giant book built into a tree stump will collect signatures from runners crossing the finish line. The local culture will even be reflected at the aid stations, where participants will be able to taste maple syrup, maple fudge, and various local products from the Laurentians.

The public will be able to follow the action from three strategic points along the course. At Domaine Saint-Bernard, the BUFF Cheer Zone will welcome spectators starting Saturday morning with a DJ, entertainment, a cheering area and a food truck serving breakfast. At Pic White, accessible by gondola, the HOKA Zone will feature shoe trials, music, entertainment, food and beverages. At Base Nord, free to access by car, the Näak Zone will feature a DJ, entertainment, tastings and food.

Performances and Stories to Watch

Several high-level athletes will be among athletes to watch, including Elliot Cardin (CAN, UTMB® Index 873), Paul Vanoostveen (CAN, UTMB Index 782), Claudine Soucie (CAN, UTMB Index 719) and Camille Girard (CAN, UTMB Index 609) in the Odyssée 100K. The Tremblante 50K will feature Eli Nixon (BMU, UTMB Index 755), Cyril Dujardin (FR, UTMB Index 741), Elisa Morin (CAN, UTMB Index 769) and Valérie Arsenault (CAN, UTMB Index 755), among others. In the 20K races, Thomas Boutet (CAN, UTMB Index 745) and Laurence Laplante (CAN, UTMB Index 624) will compete in the Diable, while Étienne Groleau (CAN, UTMB Index 652) and Fanny Hotton-Daigneault (CAN, UTMB Index 583) will line up for the Chutes-Croches.

Friends, family and trail running enthusiasts will be able to follow participants' progress live through the LiveTrail platform. Results will also be published on the UTMB World Series website. Follow the runners here: https://borealys.v3.livetrail.net/en/2026

Supported by the Community, for the Community

On the trails and throughout the village, 370 volunteers will be mobilized to welcome participants, operate aid stations, support event operations and contribute to the safety of the races.

True to the mission of Événements Harricana, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB is creating a lasting legacy in the community. Thanks to the mobilization of runners and partners, including through solidarity bibs and the 80K Relay, more than $160,000 has been raised to date for the Tremblant Foundation, the Québec Epilepsy Association (AQE) and UTMB® Care.

QUOTES

"We are finally here: Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB is about to mark a new chapter for trail running in Québec and Canada. Behind the thousands of runners at the starting line is an entire community that has come together to create an experience worthy of the UTMB World Series, while remaining deeply rooted in our region and identity." - Samuel Matte-Thibault, General Manager, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB

"Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB is not only a new addition to the UTMB World Series. Above all, it is a story of friendship, trust and mutual respect. This project was born here in Québec, thanks to the initiative of the Événements Harricana team. For us, it is an immense joy to write this new chapter alongside them today. The most meaningful projects don't come from trying to convince someone to join us. They emerge when, after years of trust, we naturally reach a point where we want to build something together. For me, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB is exactly that story." - Michel Poletti, Co-founder of UTMB World Series

About Événements Harricana

Événements Harricana is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of trail running and ultra-trail events, as well as outdoor activities and healthy lifestyles. Its mission is carried out through events that create positive social and community impact. In addition to the Ultra-Trail Harricana of Canada, the organization also runs Boréalys Mont-Tremblant By UTMB, L'Échappée de l'Isle-aux-Coudres and founded Station Trail Grand-Fonds, the first permanent trail running station in North America. It also supports the Virée Nordique de Charlevoix. https://trailrunningquebec.com/en/

About UTMB World Series

UTMB World Series is the global trail running circuit that brings together elite and amateur athletes at international events staged in some of the most spectacular destinations on the planet. Driven by a passion for the mountains and a deep respect for the environment, the circuit offers runners the opportunity to experience the UTMB adventure worldwide, with events held across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa and the Americas. It provides the pathway to the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc, host of the UTMB World Series Finals. Launched in May 2021 through a partnership between UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB World Series now comprises 67 events in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://utmb.world | Press Area & Photo

About Tremblant

From the top of its mountain to the charming pedestrian village at its base, Tremblant is a world-class four-season resort that offers a guest experience that is as dynamic as it is memorable. Summer and winter, the destination comes alive with outdoor activities and high-caliber events, including the Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant, the brand new Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, the PwC Tremblant World Cup, the notorious 24h Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival. Tremblant's year-round festive atmosphere and dazzling programming attest to its status among the 20 best ski resorts around the world, according to Travel + Leisure in 2026, Tremblant welcomes families, friends and solo guests in its 1,900 lodging units, fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

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