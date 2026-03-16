MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As the ski season draws to a close following an exceptional winter of consistent cold temperatures from January through March, the final weekends promise to be just as lively and dynamic at Tremblant.

Every weekend from March 15 to April 12, the highly anticipated Tremblant Après-Ski returns. A DJ will set the tone for skiers at the end of their day on the slopes or for visitors who simply want to join the fun. Starting at 1:00 PM at Place St-Bernard, live music, sunny terraces, and a vibrant atmosphere create the unmistakable energy of spring skiing at Tremblant. Adding to the festivities, guests can purchase a reusable Tremblant Après-Ski eco cup to bar hop in the village, with each participating venue offering a signature cocktail crafted especially for the occasion.

11th Edition of the Legends Classic

The Legends Classic will take place in Tremblant on March 22. Organized by the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame, the event features a giant slalom race open to all, from juniors to legends, in a friendly and festive atmosphere. The prestigious André Charron Trophy will be awarded to the fastest times for both men and women. Registration fees of $40 are fully donated to the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame and Museum. This is a unique opportunity to ski alongside legends and celebrate a shared passion for the sport.

Caribou Cup

The much-anticipated traditional Caribou Cup is back on Saturday, March 28, inviting skiers and snowboarders to take on the challenge of crossing the water basin at the base of the mountain. Costumes are mandatory, adding a colorful and entertaining twist to the event. The most creative and amusing performances will be recognized with prizes. The day's festivities also feature a footrace across the basin on floating mattresses and a musical halftime show, ensuring fun and excitement for all. After the action, participants and spectators are invited to continue the celebration at Le P'tit Caribou bar.

Easter egg distribution is scheduled for Sunday, April 5, along with numerous activities throughout the day in the pedestrian village.

Burton El Nino / El Rigleto

On April 11 and 12 weekend, the Burton El Nino / El Rigleto event will welcome young ski and snowboard enthusiasts eager to explore the dynamic world of freestyle. Spread over two days, one dedicated to snowboarding and the other to skiing, this workshop is designed for children 12 and under. Guided by instructors from the Tremblant Ski School, participants will learn the basics of freestyle in a safe and playful environment. The program includes jumps, rails, and a variety of snow park features arranged on a circuit at the base of the North Side, allowing easy access and quick progression. This activity is ideal for building skills, gaining confidence, and experiencing the thrill of freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

Corona Summit Party

On Saturday, April 18, Tremblant invites skiers, snowboarders, and visitors to celebrate the end of the season in style at the Corona Summit Party. From 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the mountain summit will transform into an open-air dance floor, energized by DJs, in a festive springtime atmosphere with the stunning Laurentian panorama as a backdrop. The event is also accessible to pedestrians via the Panoramic Gondola, allowing everyone to join the unique high-altitude celebration. Depending on weather conditions, festivities will take place outdoors or indoors, ensuring an optimal experience come rain or shine.

Spring Skiing is on at Tremblant and the best way to make the most out of it is with Tremblant's best lodging offers, letting you enjoy the remainder of the 2025–26 winter season to the fullest.

Additionally, now is the perfect time to purchase the Tremblant Reserve Pass for the 2026–27 season. This pass can be added to the Ikon or Ikon Base Pass for an enhanced ski season experience, offering VIP parking, ski valet service, priority lift access, and other exclusive privileges.

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About Tremblant

From the top of its mountain to the charming pedestrian village at its base, Tremblant is a world-class four-season resort that offers a guest experience that is as dynamic as it is memorable. In the summer, the destination comes alive with outdoor activities and high-calibre events, including the brand-new BLOOMAFEST and the Tremblant International Blues Festival. Tremblant's year-round festive atmosphere and dazzling programming attest to its status as one of the 5 best ski destinations in Canada, as recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards in 2025. Tremblant welcomes families, friends and solo guests in its 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

SOURCE Tremblant

Source and information: Tremblant Public Relations, [email protected]