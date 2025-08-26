Two trail running pioneers, Événements Harricana and UTMB World Series, join forces to create Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - UTMB World Series and Événements Harricana are joining forces to create Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, a brand-new event that will join the world circuit in 2026. This collaboration combines the local expertise of Canada's trail running leader with UTMB's international reputation.

Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB will present its inaugural edition from August 14-16, 2026 in the magnificent setting of Mont-Tremblant. As the only UTMB World Series event east of the Canadian Rockies, the competition will offer an immersive experience combining personal achievement, Quebec culture, and community engagement.

An adventure designed for trail enthusiasts

Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB will offer four qualifying events for HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc (100K, 50K and 2 x 20K races), an 80km relay race in support of two social causes, a 5km event and a kids race.

The demanding courses, typical of the Laurentian mountain range, will lead runners through rugged, technical, and wild terrain marked by rocks, roots, steep ascents, and dense boreal forest. All of this under the intense heat of August. Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB promises an intense physical challenge and a total immersion in Québec's landscapes.

Immersion in Québec folklore

The event draws inspiration from the legendary chasse-galerie canoe tale, creating a unique collective narrative: a pact between runners and the boreal forest. Throughout the weekend, traditional music, storytelling, local gastronomy, and pre-race rituals will enrich the experience.

The mission: to deliver a UTMB experience close to the community where it takes place while promoting Québec culture through trail running, wherever runners are. "There was a demand from Canadian runners for such an event. We are proud to highlight Québec's raw beauty, its imagination, and its warm hospitality. With our collaboration with UTMB World Series and the involvement of the entire Tremblant community, we're offering a unique experience deeply rooted here, yet open to the world." — Samuel Matte-Thibault, General Manager of Événements Harricana

A partnership built on trust and passion

This new project stems from a long-standing collaboration between two trail running leaders: on one side, Événements Harricana, creator of Ultra-Trail Harricana du Canada—the country's largest trail race—and on the other, the UTMB World Series, the global trail running circuit whose finals take place at the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc, held for over 20 years in the Mont-Blanc valley.

"Thirteen years of friendship with the Événements Harricana team have forged a unique chemistry, nurtured by shared values: nature, authenticity, solidarity, and respect for heritage. This sincere relationship gave birth to Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, which is so much more than just another UTMB World Series stop. Our visit to Québec confirmed our choice, driven by passion, professionalism, breathtaking landscapes, and trails steeped in legend and tradition. Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB embodies our philosophy of creating events that celebrate and respect territories and their stories. It's a passionate, deeply human collaboration that places the local community at its heart. Tremblant's potential is immense. This beautiful French-Québec adventure is just beginning!" — Catherine Poletti, President of UTMB Group & Co-founder of HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc

Significant economic impact for the region

In its first year, Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB aims to welcome 3,000 runners plus their companions. The economic impact is estimated at over $10 million, driven by hotel stays, course reconnaissance trips, and extended stays in the Laurentians.

The event will also enhance Mont-Tremblant's international visibility, with expected participants from across the world, boosting sports tourism in the region and promoting the Laurentians' exceptional natural attractions. "We are proud to collaborate in creating Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, an event that celebrates both athletic excellence and the cultural richness of our region. Station Mont Tremblant is thrilled to host this first edition, which promises to showcase our destination internationally." — Patrice Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Running beyond performance: a commitment to solidarity

Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB is partnering with the Quebec Epilepsy Association (AQE), a cause chosen in honor of the general manager's daughter, who lives with this condition. "The event transforms trails into spaces of solidarity. Seeing runners commit to our cause is an immense source of recognition, hope, and visibility for all the families affected." — Dr. Dang Khoa Nguyen, President of Association Québécoise de l'Épilepsie.

A second initiative, this time local, will also enhance the event's social impact: the Tremblant Foundation. "Thanks to Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, local children will receive concrete support where the need is real. Knowing that the runners' energy translates directly into support for our youth is both touching and inspiring." — Marie-Ève Dicaire Brunet, Executive Director of the Tremblant Foundation.

The 80K Relay will bring teams together over 80 kilometers to provide financial support for both organizations.

Practical Information

Event dates: August 14–16, 2026

August 14–16, 2026 Registration opening: September 16, 2025 : for runners with a UTMB Index September 18, 2025 : open to all



Website: https://borealys.utmb.world/

About Événements Harricana

Événements Harricana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to contribute to the development and promotion of trail and ultra-trail running, while also encouraging outdoor activities and healthy lifestyles. The organization hosts events that create positive social and community impacts. In addition to Ultra-Trail Harricana du Canada, Événements Harricana organizes L'Échappée de l'Isle-aux-Coudres and launched North America's very first permanent trail running center, Station Trail Grand-Fonds. It also supports La Virée Nordique de Charlevoix. For more information: https://trailrunningquebec.com/

About UTMB World Series

UTMB® World Series is the trail running circuit that unites the sport's top athletes and passionate amateur runners through world-class international events held in some of the most stunning locations on the planet. Rooted in a love for the mountains and respect for the environment, the UTMB® World Series offers all trail enthusiasts the chance to live the UTMB® adventure worldwide, with events in Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It is the gateway to the HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc, home of the UTMB® World Series Finals. Launched in May 2021 through a collaboration between UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the circuit now features 50 events across 28 countries. For more information: https://utmb.world

About Tremblant

From the top of its mountain to the charming pedestrian village at its base, Tremblant is a world-class four-season resort that offers a guest experience that is as dynamic as it is memorable. In the summer, the destination comes alive with outdoor activities and high-calibre events, including the brand-new BLOOMAFEST, the renowned 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival, which earned the destination a TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence in 2020. Tremblant's year-round festive atmosphere and dazzling programming attest to its status as one of the 5 best ski destinations in Canada, as recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards in 2021. Tremblant welcomes families, friends and solo guests in its 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep. https://www.tremblant.ca/?sc_lang=en

