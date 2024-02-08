BROSSARD, QC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - At the height of the season when respiratory viruses are on the rise in the population, Mantra is solidifying its supply of an oral antibiotic whose shortage last year caused major issues for medical staff and parents of sick children. The company is pleased to announce that, in addition to supplying the inventory to meet the demand for this treatment across the country, it will also be offering another popular strength.

Launched last year, the M-Amoxi Clav—400 (400 mg/57 mg per 5 mL) was on high demand as stocks of the treatment were on back order. Since December 2022, the company based in Quebec has shipped more than 190,000 bottles to pharmacies and hospitals across the country, surpassing last year's supply capacity for the reference product of the same strength1.

In February 2024, Mantra Pharma launched M-Amoxi Clav—250 (250 mg/62.5 mg per 5 mL), completing its offering of the two strengths most prescribed in the Canadian market1. At time of launch, the product will once again be the only generic alternative available in this format (oral suspension) and strength (250 mg/62.5 mL per 5 mL).

About M-Amoxi Clav

M-Amoxi Clav is an oral suspension powder composed of two molecules: amoxicillin and clavulanic acid. The powder is reconstituted in pharmacies and given to patients as an oral (drinkable) solution, which must then be refrigerated. In Canadian pharmacies, this oral suspension is most frequently prescribed in a strength of 400 mg/57 mg per 5 mL2. The 400 mg/57 mg per 5 mL strength has been available in pharmacies and covered by provincial and national programs (NIHB) and private insurers since December 2022.

The new strength of 250 mg/62.5 mg per 5 mL will be available in pharmacies in February across Canada. It will also be covered by various Canadian insurance programs as of March 2024, in accordance with their respective evaluation and publication schedules.

