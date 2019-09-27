MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - CBC/Radio-Canada welcomes today's ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada, which has found in favour of journalist Marie-Maude Denis and quashed the Quebec Superior Court ruling that forced her to disclose the identity of the confidential sources who contributed to stories she filed for the program ENQUÊTE. Though the Court sends back the case to the lower court for reconsideration, it confirms the importance of a robust protection for confidential sources to promote strong and efficient investigative journalism.

"This is a great day for freedom of the press and for the practice of investigative journalism, which depends largely on input from confidential sources," said Luce Julien, Executive Director, French Services News and Current Affairs, CBC/Radio-Canada. "This ruling is especially significant given that this case marked the first test of the Journalistic Sources Protection Act enacted in the House of Commons," she added.

Jennifer McGuire, General Manager and Editor in Chief, CBC News: "The announcement of source legislation was an important moment in this country for journalism and for the public we serve. It is a complex time for journalism. It is affirming and important that the Supreme Court is sending a clear message today".

Today's ruling also confirms that the Quebec Court of Appeal is not empowered to hear matters involving the protection of confidential sources. Journalists wishing to appeal a ruling rendered on appeal in Superior Court that forces them to disclose confidential sources will have to appeal directly to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In the case, the lawyer for Marc-Yvan Côté had sought to force Ms. Denis to disclose the identity of her sources in order to bolster a motion to stay proceedings and have the criminal charges pending against his client dropped.

