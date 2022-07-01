Visitors will be able to see how much character, physical strength and stamina it takes to climb a 5-story tower with a 45-pound length of hose on your shoulder, come down as quickly as possible while touching all the steps, move a 165-pound steel beam with a 9-pound sledgehammer, and run a 140-foot course around fire hydrants with a water-laden fire hose that must be carried 75 feet.

These competitions will perfectly illustrate the scope and complexity of the mission and work of firefighters in rescuing people from tragedies or accidents of all kinds; work that is added to firefighting.

"It is not by chance that this event has been named the "most intense two minutes of sport" which calls upon the hidden and deepest resources of firefighters," said the president of the Montreal Firefighters Association, Chris Ross, and the head of the organizing committee, Marc-André Gosselin, who added that this event consecrates the supreme effort that must be made to complete the imposed course by also dragging a 175-pound dummy over a distance of 100 feet.

"The coefficient of difficulty is incredibly high and demanding," continued Mr. Gosselin, specifying that all of these events must be completed as quickly as possible, while wearing the full firefighter's outfit weighing 20 lbs, as well as a 25 lbs breathing apparatus connected to the facial part of the participants' equipment.

On a more playful and entertaining note, a miniature firefighters' course will be set up for the little ones who will also be able to enjoy various inflatable games, face painting sessions and exchanges with the event's mascots who will be in charge of the animation of the premises. Everyone, young and old, will also be able to admire the fire trucks from another era as well as numerous antique pieces from the Montreal Firefighters Auxiliary Museum collection: elements that attract both the curiosity and admiration of visitors.

The firefighters will also simulate the rescue of people by extrication in a very realistic way. For the organizing committee, there will be something for everyone at this firefighter themed event in Angrignon Park, two blocks from Angrignon metro.

This national firefighters' sports competition inspired by the American experience called the Firefighter Combat Challenge will culminate next September with the presentation of the Canadian Championship in Spruce Meadows, Alberta.

SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal

For further information: Source: Chris Ross, President, Montreal Firefighters Association; Marc-André Gosselin, Head of the organizing committee, Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cell), [email protected]