CHARGE syndrome can be caused by more than 600 mutations throughout the entire CHD7 gene. "These abnormalities result in a loss of function in the gene, but we are still uncertain about the ripple effects this has on the brain. We want to identify which neuronal signalling pathways are disrupted and eventually restore them with medication," explains Professor Patten.

Dr Patten's team is using a genetic model of zebrafish with loss of function of the CHD7 gene similar to that observed in humans. This species of fully transparent fish has a brain that develops in only a few days. This will allow the team to track neurological defects early in brain development.

A synaptic imbalance

In a previous study, Dr Patten's research team reported that the CHD7 gene regulates the GABAergic system, a set of inhibitory neurotransmitters that are essential for proper brain function. However, the gene also seems to regulate another chemical messenger: glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system.

"Loss of function mutations in CHD7 therefore cause an imbalance between synaptic inhibition and excitation in the brain, leading to behavioural disorders," says the researcher, a specialist in genetics and neurodegenerative diseases.



The results of this research could be applied to other disorders with similar neurological imbalances, such as autism spectrum disorders or epilepsy.

