SAGUENAY, QC, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olympe, an enterprise specialized in physical activity, health and well-being for businesses is launching a new fitness platform for all kinds of work environments: Olympe.knxion. It will offer affordable virtual services in a B2B (Business to business) form combined with an on-site presence when the situation allows it.

Olympe.knxion is everything Olympe is normally offering but connected through the Web. Online training, different styles of classes, informative capsules about nutrition, physical activities, ergonomics, stress management, sleep, mental health and many others are offered with the support of a kinesiologist or a qualified instructor on live stream every day or recorded so users can watch them when it fits their schedule. Olympe.knxion is also a private community on Facebook where you can ask questions and exchange information with professionals and other employees to learn more and stay motivated.

The reality has changed for many workers during the pandemic. Before, it was easier to promote physical activities and healthy lifestyle to employees because they were physically in office. Today, everyone is at home and there are as many different work environments as there are employees. Olympe.knxion is offering the necessary support to replace on-site training and keeping the employees motivated about their workout schedule.

At Olympe, our kinesiologist went from a daily physical presence in our partners' offices to a complete stop of most of their activities like classes, training plans and advice to employees. "Our team had to move fast and think of a way to offer all our services in a Web format to keep supporting our clients in achieving their physical activity goals and help them keep their health in check, said William Audet, general manager, Olympe. We had to find an easy solution to reach out and maintain contact in a context where health and well-being have an even greater importance." The project received the support of the "Fonds de Relance 02" created by Rio Tinto, Desjardins and Développement Économique 02.

Hybrid Services

The workers reality changed and the on-site work may come back for some but not necessarily for others and we could see some people working in rotation from home and office in the future. In those cases, businesses that liked the physical presence of a kinesiologist will be able to use hybrid services. The trainer will move to the business places for the on-site employees but will live stream the class for people working from home on the Olympe.knxion hub. A great way to assemble a team while taking care of their health and well-being.

B2B platform (business to business)

The platform was designed so the business is the customer and not the employee. It is the employers that wish to provide favorable impacts on the health of their employees that will give them access. Workers then connect to the platform without having to pay for the services.

About Olympe

Expert in integrating physical activities in work environment, Olympe is helping businesses in their path to increase the well-being of their employees through ergonomics, physical activities and in supporting them with communicating the benefits to their teams.

