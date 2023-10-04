DORVAL, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Brossard Leasing, a leader in heavy-duty vehicle rentals (trucks, trailers, etc.) in Québec, announces a major initiative to kickstart the energy transition of its commercial vehicle fleet by collaborating with Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec specializing in customized charging management for commercial fleets, and GLOBOCAM, heavy-duty vehicle dealership and expert in electric vehicles.

From left to right : Jeff Desruisseaux (CEO, Cléo), William Boulay (Rental Advisor, Brossard Leasing), Sylvain Cabanetos (Account Manager, Cléo), Daniel Duquette (Sales Director, Brossard Leasing), Marc-André Barretti (Warranty Manager, Brossard Leasing), Steve Houle (Rental and Maintenance Advisor, Brossard Leasing), Jean-Philippe Riou (VP Finance, Brossard Leasing), Jean-François Brossard (Director, Technologies and Energy Innovations, Brossard Leasing), Édouard Dalpé (Sales Representative, GLOBOCAM), Maxime Boyer (President, GLOBOCAM), Guillaume Chénard (VP, Sales, GLOBOCAM), Valérie Monette (Product Specialist, Cléo), Thierry Salem (Sales Director, GLOBOCAM), Maxime Thibault, (Mechanic, Brossard Leasing), Trancito Carrillo, (Mechanic, Brossard Leasing)

This choice cements Brossard Leasing's role as a trailblazer in sustainable transportation by offering customers a holistic solution, enabling the seamless transition to electric mobility. As part of this initiative, Brossard Leasing will offer available ten electric heavy-duty trucks, including the necessary charging infrastructure, to its customers. Brossard Leasing customers, including Transport Guilbault, Les Emballages Carrousel, Groupe St-Hubert, Transport Gariépy Canada, and one of Canada's leading health product companies, will have access to this transition to electric vehicles.

In addition to the charging infrastructure deployed by Cleo, Brossard Leasing will also access Cleo's smart charging management platform. This platform plays a pivotal role in optimizing truck charging, adjusting charging schedules to minimize energy costs and maximize operational efficiency. These actions will help reduce customers' electricity bills while minimizing the impact on Hydro-Québec's grid, promoting responsible energy consumption.

"At Brossard Leasing, we believe it is our duty to be at the forefront of positive change in our industry. We are proud to be among the first Québec companies to actively participate in decarbonizing heavy transportation. Electrifying our truck fleet is a major step in this direction."

- Jean-François Brossard, Director of Energy Technologies and Innovation at Brossard Leasing

"Our collaboration with Brossard Leasing and GLOBOCAM is a testament to the shared commitment within Québec's transportation community to accelerate the energy transition and promote a greener economy. We take great pride in applying our charging optimization expertise to support Brossard Leasing's mission of making electric heavy-duty trucks accessible throughout Québec."

- Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo

"At GLOBOCAM, we are proud to play a key role in Brossard Leasing's initiative to electrify its commercial vehicle fleet. Our commitment to energy transition and our expertise in electric heavy-duty trucks are perfectly aligned with this sustainability vision. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future in commercial transportation in Québec."

- Guillaume Chénard, Vice President of Sales at GLOBOCAM

Project overview:

GLOBOCAM Acquisition of 5 Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 trucks equipped with a 438 kWh battery and equivalent to a 470 HP engine Acquisition of 5 Freightliner eM2 Class 7 trucks equipped with a 291 kWh battery and equivalent to a 255 HP engine

Cleo Smart charging management platform Installation of 3 ABB Terra 184 charging stations with 180 kW capacity Installation of 2 ABB DC Wallbox charging stations with 24 kW capacity





Location: 2190 Hymus Boulevard, Dorval, Quebec H9P 1J7

About Brossard Leasing

Founded in 1973, Brossard Leasing is the largest heavy vehicle lessor in Québec. With a team of over 150 specialists, they own a fleet of more than 3,600 vehicles.

About GLOBOCAM

Founded in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal in 1994, GLOBOCAM has become the largest network of heavy truck dealerships in Québec over the years. With a team of over 550 people spread across nine dealerships, this family-owned business offers the sale of new trucks from Freightliner and Western Star, the sale of used trucks from all brands, as well as comprehensive repair and maintenance services for these vehicles. They also operate an extensive parts department and financing options.

About Cleo

Cleo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec and its mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo proposes made-to-measure solutions, independent expertise, and customized support to ensure charging operation reliability and a successful and sustainable energy transition.

