A first: Montreal Agglomeration share paid under protest

"The unfair and inequitable treatment of our residents must stop"

- Mayor Georges Bourelle

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - To ensure the possibility of recuperating overpayments of millions of dollars annually to the Montreal Agglomeration, the City of Beaconsfield will pay its contribution for 2020 under protest.

Last night, the Municipal Council of Beaconsfield adopted unanimously a resolution approving that the next installment of the City's Agglomeration share (quote-part) be paid under protest in order to provide the possibility to recover overpayments. In December, Council had mandated Marc-André LeChasseur, expert in municipal law, to evaluate the legal options that are available to the City in this context of unfairness and injustice.

"This is the first time that a payment is made under protest. The unfair and inequitable treatment of our residents must stop. Montreal turns a deaf ear to our claims because it benefits financially from the present situation and has the sole decisive power despite the serious prejudice to our tax payers", says the Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle.

For Mayor Bourelle who is also vice-president of the Commission sur les finances et l'administration [Standing Committee on Finance and Administration] of the Montreal Agglomeration, it has been demonstrated by all possible means that the quotes-parts paid to the Montreal Agglomeration have become surtaxes rather than taxes for services rendered.

The injustice stems from the distortions caused by the complex calculation used to establish the cities' shares of Agglomeration expenses. The formula is based on property evaluation, the fiscal potential of the cities and the breakdown of the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial tax bases.

Moreover, the Montreal administration uses two different financial approaches for the Agglomeration so as to reduce its contribution and increase its revenues. When it comes to revenues, it keeps 87% based on its demographic representation; however, when the time comes to contribute, it only pays 82% based on its fiscal potential. The suburban cities, such as Beaconsfield, absorb 18% of the expenses, but receive only 13% of the revenues. The suburban cities are therefore being taken for a ride twice by Montreal – they receive less and pay more than their share.

"All these factors create significant injustices. This year, Beaconsfield's general Agglomeration share has increased by 11.3%, which is six times the inflation rate. This is all the more contradictory as the revenues from general Agglomeration shares have decreased by 2%! We can no longer tolerate such discrepancies. There are no reasons nor additional services for justifying the increases. This injustice is driven by the distorted system and Montreal's lack of political will to address the issue. This can't keep going on," states Mayor Bourelle.

Since Georges Bourelle was elected Mayor six years ago, he has undertaken all the necessary steps and representations to correct the situation, to no avail. The payment under protest of the quote-parts might allow Beaconsfield to recover the overpayments made to the Agglomeration and to reimburse its residents.

