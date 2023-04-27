The VAA: Velec Anti-Theft + Assistance program offers Velec bike owners free protection and roadside assistance across Canada.

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - ''More than an e-bike, a Velec'' takes on its full meaning as the company founded in 2005 and specializing in electrically assisted bicycles, launches its VAA program: Velec Anti-Theft + Assistance. The two-part program is offered free of charge to Velec customers and includes anti-theft protection with replacement of the bicycle and unlimited roadside assistance anywhere in Canada.

VAA program : Velec Anti-theft + Assistance for e-bikes (CNW Group/Velec inc.)

VAA offers three years of theft protection and replaces the bike with a new equivalent at no cost to the original owner. All customers who have purchased a Velec from an authorized Canadian retailer since January 1, 2023, are eligible, provided they have registered their bike on velec.ca.

In addition, ALL Velec owners, without exception, will now be able to benefit from VAA roadside assistance. Everywhere in Canada, a Velec electric bicycle user can, in the event of a mechanical breakdown (flat tire, dead battery), be brought back to their destination thanks to the Canada-wide roadside assistance network. The service is unlimited, without expiration, offered to all Velec users regardless of the date of purchase of the bike, and free within a 35km radius.

"I am proud to offer a solution to the biggest sources of stress for electric bike users, namely the fear of having your bike stolen and the fear of a mechanical problem far from home. Velec offers you peace of mind and this is our way of saying thank you for choosing Velec" says Michel Leblanc, president and founder of Velec.

About Velec

Velec has been specializing in the design and distribution of electrically assisted bicycles for 18 years. Thanks to the expertise it has acquired in this field, its constant innovation, the quality of its products and its ability to listen to its customers, Velec is at the forefront of the electric bicycle industry in Quebec and Canada. To date, more than 100,000 Quebecers and Canadians have chosen Velec as their active and electric means of transportation.

For more information on Velec, please visit www.velec.ca

For further information: Quebec: Michel Leblanc president and founder. T : 514-576-4266; Canada : Jean-Luc Marcoux, VP Marketing, T : 514-229-4321, [email protected]