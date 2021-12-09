A fifteenth settlement in the hotel industry - Agreement reached at the Marriott Château Champlain

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fédération du commerce (FC–CSN) is pleased with the conclusion of a fifteenth settlement in the hotel sector. Yesterday, workers at the Marriott Château Champlain, a major hotel with 610 rooms, ratified the contents of the 2020-2024 collective agreement. This agreement includes all the platform elements that the hotel unions established in coordinated bargaining.

"Now that we have reached an agreement in this major Montreal hotel, there is no reason why we can't achieve the same for all the other hotels that are still in negotiations," says CSN-CF Treasurer Michel Valiquette. "We will step up our efforts to reach the same settlement in the nine other CSN unionized hotels that have yet to reach an agreement."

Bargaining is ongoing in nine hotels to secure agreements comparable to those already reached elsewhere, notably at the Château Champlain. These agreements provide for increases totalling approximately 8% for a four-year contract, group insurance improvements, and measures to better protect workers in times of crisis in order to prepare for a recovery that will benefit the entire tourism sector, particularly those who work in it and who are the real creators of wealth in the industry.

Fifteen settlements

The 15 CSN unionized hotels where agreements have been reached are as follows:

Greater Montreal Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches Eastern Townships Suites Faubourg St-Laurent

Comfort Inn Dorval

Comfort Inn Pointe-Claire

Fairfield by Marriott

Hilton Laval

Quality Inn du centre-ville

Holiday Inn de Laval

Residence Inn

Ruby Foo's

Best Western Côte-de-Liesse

Marriott Château-Champlain Manoir du Lac Delage

Delta de Québec Quality Sherbrooke

Delta Sherbrooke

About

Some 24 unions representing 2,500 hotel workers in Quebec are bargaining in a coordinated fashion. This is the tenth round of coordinated bargaining in the sector conducted under the aegis of the Federation of Commerce (FC-CSN). The CF-CSN is one of eight professional federations that make up the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN). Founded 100 years ago in September 1921, the CSN today represents more than 320,000 workers in all sectors of activity.

SOURCE Fédération du commerce (FC-CSN)

For further information: Jean-Pierre Larche, Information-CSN, 514 605-0757

Related Links

https://www.csn.qc.ca/

