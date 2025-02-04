News provided byElections Canada
Feb 04, 2025, 10:39 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
- On Monday, February 3, 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke (British Columbia) is vacant.
- According to the Parliament of Canada Act, if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election.
- As the next general election must take place by October 20, 2025, no by-election will be held to fill this vacant seat.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
