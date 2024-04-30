MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The business event C2 Montreal, today announces the programming for its 13th edition, which will be held from May 21 to 23, 2024, at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal. More than 100 experts from around the world will take part in more than 40 conferences, labs and coaching sessions, promising an immersive and inspiring experience for all participants.

Each day at C2MTL is carefully orchestrated around a theme, providing a unique platform to address the crucial issues that will shape our future. Without fear or detours, C2MTL encourages participants to foster deep reflection and engaging discussions around subjects that are equally confronting.

THE PROGRAM:

DISCUSSIONS : Get inspired, cultivate your knowledge, interact with international leaders and benefit from their expertise.

The new progress is hidden in plain sight : In this important conversation on the energy transition presented by the Cree Nation, Mandy Gull-Masty, Grand Chief of the Cree Nation, and Stephen Cookson , Vice President of Origination and Strategy at RES, address the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition towards renewable energies. They question decision-making power, the history of indigenous communities and the societal implications of this transition, presenting it as a chance to redefine our future.

In this important conversation on the energy transition presented by the Cree Nation, Mandy Gull-Masty, Grand Chief of the Cree Nation, and , Vice President of Origination and Strategy at RES, address the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition towards renewable energies. They question decision-making power, the history of indigenous communities and the societal implications of this transition, presenting it as a chance to redefine our future. Taking architecture apart and putting it back together again : This discussion, moderated by Tosin Oshinowo (Oshinowo Studios), Sophie Boone (Rotor), Nicolas Coeckelberghs (BC architects & studies & materials), and Nathalie Baaklini (SOMA Group) examines innovative approaches to contemporary architecture. By questioning conventions, they explore practices such as bioregionalism and circular building methods for a more sustainable built environment.

This discussion, moderated by (Oshinowo Studios), (Rotor), Nicolas Coeckelberghs (BC architects & studies & materials), and (SOMA Group) examines innovative approaches to contemporary architecture. By questioning conventions, they explore practices such as bioregionalism and circular building methods for a more sustainable built environment. How to hope : Led by Indy Johar (Dark Matter Labs), Dax Dasilva (Age of Union) and the photographer Richard Mosse , this discussion explores transforming hope into tangible action. They examine how engagement in meaningful projects can bridge the gap between philosophy and action, offering insights into social transformation through patience and perseverance.

: Led by (Dark Matter Labs), (Age of Union) and the photographer , this discussion explores transforming hope into tangible action. They examine how engagement in meaningful projects can bridge the gap between philosophy and action, offering insights into social transformation through patience and perseverance. Why you should be strange : This conversation features Nathan Pyle , author and executive producer of Strange Planet, alongside David Levine , creative strategist at Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA, and Dylan Thuras , creative director at Atlas Obscura. Together, they delve into the concept of adopting an extraterrestrial mindset to unleash creativity. Explore how viewing the ordinary from a new perspective can ignite fresh ideas and inspire creativity.

This conversation features , author and executive producer of Strange Planet, alongside , creative strategist at Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA, and , creative director at Atlas Obscura. Together, they delve into the concept of adopting an extraterrestrial mindset to unleash creativity. Explore how viewing the ordinary from a new perspective can ignite fresh ideas and inspire creativity. Learning from excellence : Presented by Bombardier, this discussion with Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, Ève Laurier , Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs of Bombardier, and Lizzie Harris , Senior Partner at Lippincott - a global branding and experience agency - examines lessons learned from the success of a legacy brand. Explore the rebranding of a global company, and its impact in an ever-changing marketing landscape.

Presented by Bombardier, this discussion with Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, Ève , Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs of Bombardier, and , Senior Partner at Lippincott - a global branding and experience agency - examines lessons learned from the success of a legacy brand. Explore the rebranding of a global company, and its impact in an ever-changing marketing landscape. Immaterial world : equity, justice, community, and technology : Ruha Benjamin , professor and sociologist at Princeton University , offers perspective on the societal impact of technology. Explore how innovation can tackle systemic inequities by examining emerging technologies from new perspectives.

, professor and sociologist at , offers perspective on the societal impact of technology. Explore how innovation can tackle systemic inequities by examining emerging technologies from new perspectives. The XP Fronts : This immersive session, presented by XP Land, the growing experiential industry community, brings the future of experiential to life with creators, artists, bold brands and individuals shaping today's world, including Michael Barclay II of Essence Ventures, Abbey Londer , Festival Director at Netflix and Leah Rubin-Cadrain of Snapchat, to name a few.

COACHING SESSIONS : Deepen awareness and openness to creation with coaching sessions focused on curiosity, compassion and courage.

Are you you? : Led by Caitlan Maggs , this coaching workshop explores how to be present and creative in your area of expertise. Learn to express yourself authentically and develop your intuition for a deeper connection with others.

Led by , this coaching workshop explores how to be present and creative in your area of expertise. Learn to express yourself authentically and develop your intuition for a deeper connection with others. Path of you : Cath Laporte guides this session through active engagement in movement, music, and drawing, helping you discover the creative tools needed to effectively tackle challenges, even without prior creative experience.

LABS: Explore different themes in a new light in small groups with immersive and interactive workshops, a perfect blend of enriching experiences, deep content and active participation.

Relevant or obsolete : The Gameshow : Pierre Thirion presents an innovative quiz designed to anticipate the future in a constantly changing world. Participants are invited to take the stage and answer specific questions on topics such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and ethics. In addition to the fun aspect, the quiz offers an opportunity to think about how these forces are shaping our future.

Pierre Thirion presents an innovative quiz designed to anticipate the future in a constantly changing world. Participants are invited to take the stage and answer specific questions on topics such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and ethics. In addition to the fun aspect, the quiz offers an opportunity to think about how these forces are shaping our future. Prophecies : Dominique Leclerc offers a lab exploring the link between privacy, self-determination and destiny in the age of cognitive technology, inviting participants to embrace the paradoxes of this reality.

offers a lab exploring the link between privacy, self-determination and destiny in the age of cognitive technology, inviting participants to embrace the paradoxes of this reality. Neurodiverlasagna : This lab, led by Shi Diwen, Chef Michael Ho , Melissa St-Louis and Fran Delhoume, uses the metaphor of preparing a lasagna to explore neurodiversity and promote inclusion through collective effort.

This lab, led by Shi Diwen, Chef , and Fran Delhoume, uses the metaphor of preparing a lasagna to explore neurodiversity and promote inclusion through collective effort. The language model : Led by David Drury , this lab explores the different dimensions of language, from sonic narration to extra-textual communication, for a deeper understanding of our conception of language and its future potential.

"C2 Montreal is a unique event aiming to spark innovation and creativity. Every year, thousands of participants converge in Montreal to discover all the talent, inventiveness, and economic and cultural dynamism of our metropolis," mentions Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montreal. "C2 Montreal highlights the uniqueness and attractiveness of our city, in addition to allowing the metropolis to benefit from significant economic and tourism advantages and to shine on the international scene."

In addition to the diverse discussions, coaching sessions, and labs, participants will have the opportunity to attend performances, master classes, braindate sessions, networking cocktails, and other educational activities, catering to both business and personal growth.

About C2 Montréal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier business event. A true playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is an immersive three-day experience taking place in a highly creative setting that attracts more than 5,000 participants from more than 60 countries and more than 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in four participants experience an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations started at each edition. The event is an exceptional way to create and grow value in startups, SMEs and large enterprises, resulting in more than $500 million in business transactions and economic impact each year. More information: https://c2montreal.com/

