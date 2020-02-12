A deep reservoir of outstanding workplace practices: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers' for 2020 are announced

REGINA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan's economic fortunes might be slowly turning the corner, but employers in the province are increasingly taking steps to improve their workplace practices and human resource policies. The best of these programs were recognized today, as Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2020 were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"We continue to see a deep reservoir of outstanding workplace practices in Saskatchewan," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. In good economic times and otherwise, Saskatchewan employers are a source of progressive human resource policies that the rest of Canada would do well to study. This year, our editorial team paid particular attention to initiatives that aren't costly or expensive – but make a meaningful difference in employees' lives. These kinds of programs raise the bar, as other employers can easily emulate and improve upon them."

This year's list of winners comprises 30 employers from across the province, with representation from across Saskatchewan's economy. These employers lead their peers when it comes to programs such as: helping employees balance work with family commitments; engaging employees to make a difference in the community; developing employees' skills and training so they are ready for tomorrow's economy; improving employee health and wellness, particularly mental health; and helping staff prepare for the second half of their careers and life after work.

"These are challenging times as the economy regains strength in Saskatchewan and across Western Canada," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "But after 15 years, we can say with confidence that the province's best employers take the long view, paying attention to the needs and aspirations of their employees. Saskatchewan is the place where many of the values that define Canada were formed – when it comes to progressive workplaces and forward-thinking employers, it's no different. The province is still a quiet leader, with some of the best employers in the nation."

Some of the initiatives noted by the editors include:

Along with generous vacation allowance, Saskatchewan Research Council helps employees recharge, with up to 18 additional paid 'flex days' per year – a portion of which must be scheduled during winter holidays and up to 10 unused days may be paid out in cash at the end of the year.





Yorkton -based Cornerstone Credit Union provides tuition subsidies for employees who enrol in outside institutions and academic scholarships for employees' children pursuing post-secondary studies (to $1,000 ).





-based Cornerstone Credit Union provides tuition subsidies for employees who enrol in outside institutions and academic scholarships for employees' children pursuing post-secondary studies (to ). Potash manufacturer Nutrien supported over 2,500 charities and community groups in the past year, focusing efforts on food solutions, youth and education, health and safety, and community building – the company encourages employees to invest their time as well, providing one paid day each year to volunteer.





Saskatchewan Polytechnic provides maternity leave top-up payments for new mothers, new fathers and adoptive parents (to 100 per cent of salary for 17 weeks) – and the option for employees to extend paid leave into an unpaid leave of absence.





Regina-based property manager and developer Harvard Developments offers an IVF subsidy (to $12,000 ) and provides maternity leave top-up for new mothers (to 100 per cent of salary for 17 weeks).





) and provides maternity leave top-up for new mothers (to 100 per cent of salary for 17 weeks). Information Services Corp. / ISC, based in Regina , helps employees plan for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined contribution pension plan – employees nearing retirement can also take advantage of phased-in work options.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Saskatchewan's Top Employers competition, a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Saskatchewan; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of users annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place in November and featured a performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the most popular musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2020 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

