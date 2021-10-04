A Decade in the Remaking: The KFC Double Down is Back.

Making its first debut in Canada in October 2010, the Double Down was an instant success, selling over 250,000 sandwiches in its first two weeks on the market. The special edition menu item made a lasting impression and left Canadians hungry for another go. Noble iterations — mini, zinger, waffle — helped fill a void, but calls for an original comeback persisted, with fried chicken lovers taking to social media — daily — to make their cries heard.

"Double Down fans have spoken, and we are more than happy to give the people what they want," said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "We are thrilled to bring it back for a limited time, giving original fans and newcomers alike a chance to get their hands on this iconic sandwich. The Double Down lives in a category of its own – when your hand-breaded Canadian chicken is this good, there's no need for buns."

The Double Down is now available at KFC.ca and KFC locations across Canada and on order apps including UberEats, and Skip The Dishes. Be sure to get it before it's gone – the Double Down disappears November 7, 2021.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Sheri Clish, Narrative, [email protected], 416.728.9160; Daliah Hijazi-Marsons, Narrative, [email protected], 647.638.3257