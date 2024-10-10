A Contract for Waste Management in the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut Awarded to Services Ricova Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Services Ricova Inc. is proud to announce that it has won the contract for waste management collection in the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut. This contract, which began on September 1, 2024, includes waste, recycling, compost, and bulky item collection services in eight municipalities: Sainte-Adèle, Saint-Sauveur, Morin-Heights, Piedmont, Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, Estérel, and Wentworth-Nord.

The contract is for a duration of five years, with a two-year extension option. It covers 30,927 occupied units. Services Ricova Inc. currently operates with nearly nine trucks daily to ensure efficient collection across the entire territory.

This new contract adds to our portfolio of over 90 existing contracts with municipalities, further strengthening our commitment to providing waste management services throughout the province of Quebec.

Quality Service for Residents

Services Ricova Inc. is dedicated to providing high-quality waste management services to all residents of the municipalities it serves. Its fleet of modern vehicles and rigorous processes ensure that waste, recyclables, compostables, and bulky items are managed sustainably and efficiently, in line with its vision of a zero-waste future.

About Ricova

Services Ricova Inc. is a leader in waste management, offering innovative solutions for waste collection and transformation. Through its commitment to sustainability and its extensive global network, the Quebec-based company ensures that recyclable materials are reintroduced into the circular economy while reducing environmental impact.

