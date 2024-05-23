TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Colas Canada Inc. is happy to announce that Miller Paving Ltd., a Colas company, is the first Canadian asphalt concrete pavement producer to offer Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its asphalt mixtures. Colas' support during the 18-month process, partnering with WAP Sustainability and by association, the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) was key in making the NAPA Emerald Eco-Label tool for the development of asphalt mixture EPD available in Canada.

The Miller Whitby Asphalt Plant now has several EPDs published on the NAPA website (https://asphaltepd.org/published/all?state=ON), and it expects to add more EPDs for each product/mix produced in 2024.

EPDs are like the nutrition facts found on food labels, which give a full, impartial, third-party verified report on the environmental, cradle-to-gate impact on the specific product produced at a particular plant. The process used to develop an EPD ensures consistency in data collection, analysis, and reporting, and third-party verification ensures trustworthiness in the information communicated through an EPD.

The purpose of EPDs is twofold: on the one hand, they help decision-makers assess a product from an environmental perspective, allowing them to make informed decisions regarding the impact of that product on a project. On the other hand, the information contained in the EPDs helps asphalt manufacturers benchmark their products and continue to strive to find solutions to reduce their environmental impact.

"Having EPDs for the asphalt we produce is important to us at Colas because it helps improve our processes, the asphalt we produce, and their environmental impact. They also help us keep accurate carbon score and help us meet our carbon reduction goals that are part of our corporate CSR program," said François Vachon, President of Colas Canada. "We expect more of our Colas companies in Canada to participate in the program and begin offering EPDs for the asphalt produced in their facilities."

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCT DECLARATIONS (EPDS)

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Type III Environmental Label is defined ISO Standard 14025:2006, Environmental Labels and Declarations. The Emerald Eco-label program helps standardize industry specific LCA assumptions, allowing for credible and transparent reporting.

ABOUT WAP

WAP Sustainability is a consulting firm that helps clients achieve their sustainability goals and comply with regulations. They offer services such as product transparency, life cycle assessment, carbon management, healthy materials, ESG support and certifications.

ABOUT NAPA

NAPA is a U.S.-based organization whose mission is to Advance the asphalt pavement industry through leadership, stewardship, and member engagement. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, parking lots, airports, and recreational facilities.

ABOUT MILLER

The Miller Paving Ltd. is a Colas company in Canada, a Canadian leader in the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. For over a century, Miller Paving Ltd. has built and supported urban and rural infrastructure across Canada and supplied the highest quality construction materials that stand up to the demands of today's communities and are foundational to future growth.

ABOUT COLAS

Colas is a Canadian leader in transportation infrastructure - materials, construction, and maintenance. Backed by our network of Colas companies across Canada and the Colas Group worldwide, Colas offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. Colas companies in Canada are part of Colas SA, a global player in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructures and a subsidiary of the Bouygues group.

