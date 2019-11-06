A Chilean woman is waiting for a stem cell transplant - Urgent appeal to the Latin American community

She will not be able to recover if she does not receive a stem cell transplant from a Latin American-compatible donor.

This is exactly like the crisis of Madame MAI DUONG, from Vietnam, a few years ago.

Time is running out, but unfortunately there is no compatible donor in stem cell banks where Ms. Soto lives in Canada, neither Héma-Québec, nor the international bank. Her family and loved ones, already tested, are not compatible either.

Ms. Soto Fernandez, 50, is the mother of three children. She is from Chile and has been living in Montreal for 30 years. Jessica works in social services and is in charge of a team that supports and helps homeless people with mental health problems to return to live and stay in housing.

YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE A LIFE

Jessica, her children, her husband and friends are asking you from the bottom of their hearts to take the Héma-Québec test to see if your stem cells are compatible with Jessica's.

The test is simple: a cotton swab that you pass on the inside of your cheeks (Héma-Québec sends you the kit for free). You must be between 18 and 35 years old and be Latin American.

Here is the link to go to the Héma-Québec website and register.

https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/index.fr.html

Made on the Hema-Québec website:

You go to the "DONOR" tab (top left) You click on "Stem Cells" On the page of "Stem Cells", we give you some explanations and at the bottom of this one there is the tab JE M'INSCRIS.

A week later, Héma-Québec sends you the kit to test your compatibility.

You return the kit in the pre-paid envelope (no need to stamp).

Please, hurry up.

JESSICA AND HER ENTOURAGE THANK YOU

SOURCE Flora Fernandez

For further information: Bertrand Gagné, (438) 888-1800, Adresse de la conférence 1260 Sainte-Catherine Est. Bureau 203, Montréal