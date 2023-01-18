A Cheesy Celebration with Summer Fresh®

Let's get cheesy with Summer Fresh®!

Whether you are waiting for the BIG GAME or just excited to see Rihanna perform at the halftime show, it's time to celebrate and enjoy with family and friends. Here at Summer Fresh®, we work hard to deliver the best products with the finest ingredients to ensure any event is a delicious one.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Summer Fresh® is excited to announce our NEW delicious Decadent Cheese Spreads that are sure to earn a touchdown. NEW Summer Fresh® Cranberry Pecan Cheese Spread, Summer Fresh® Bacon Cheddar Cheese Spread and Summer Fresh® Fiesta Cheese Spread. Kick off this year's BIG GAME with Summer Fresh® Cheese Spreads! A delicious, limited time addition to our Summer Fresh® product selection!

EAT LIKE A CHAMPION! (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

Summer Fresh® Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Spread includes sweet and tart cranberries paired with chopped nutty, buttery pecans mixed with decadent cream cheese. The perfect cheesy spread to start off your mornings!

Summer Fresh® Bacon Cheddar Cream Cheese Spread consists of smoky Canadian bacon with the bold taste of sharp cheddar cheese blended perfectly with cream cheese. Drizzle maple syrup to create a symphony of flavours for your taste buds.

Summer Fresh® Fiesta Cream Cheese Spread is a perfect combination of cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion, and taco seasoning mixed with soft, smooth cream cheese to create a delicious Mexican inspired spread. Let the Fiesta begin!

Summer Fresh® specialty cheese spreads will elevate your meals or snacks. These spreads can be used as a topper, stuffing, or pasta sauce. Can also pair perfectly with olives, charcuterie meats, crackers, or a plentiful cheese board. Easy to put together for a no-cook meal. They add creativity and options for both snacking and meal variety that you, your friends and family can truly enjoy.

We don't want to get too cheesy, but these are a must try!

Our new Summer Fresh® products can be found in the cheese section at select retailers across Canada. Real food you can feel good about!

SOURCE Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

For further information: Interested in learning more? Contact us at (905) 856-8816 or (877) 472 5237, [email protected]