OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, has made 88 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including one Companion, 24 Officers and 63 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

The Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System. Thanks to nominators across the country, it has celebrated the outstanding achievements and wide-ranging contributions of over 8 000 individuals since its creation in 1967.

"Members of the Order of Canada are builders of hope for a better future. Each in their own way, they broaden the realm of possibilities and inspire others to continue pushing its boundaries. Thank you for your perseverance, fearless leadership and visionary spirit, and welcome to the Order of Canada."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

Anyone can nominate a person for the Order of Canada . Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and can be made on gg.ca.

. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and can be made on gg.ca. Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada . A person officially becomes a member of the Order of Canada on the day the instrument of appointment is sealed with the Seal of the Order of Canada and signed by the governor general.

. A person officially becomes a member of the Order of on the day the instrument of appointment is sealed with the Seal of the Order of and signed by the governor general. New members of the Order will be invited to a ceremony at a later date to be invested into the Order and to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

A Member or an Officer of the Order of Canada can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. Nominations for a promotion can be considered a minimum of five years after the last appointment.

