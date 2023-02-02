GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

On Monday, January 30, 2023 , the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Oxford ( Ontario ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

, the Chief Electoral Officer of , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Oxford ( ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat. The date of the by-election must be announced between February 10 and July 29, 2023 . This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Oxford by-election can be held is Monday March 20, 2023 .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

